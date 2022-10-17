Read full article on original website
New Interactive PFAS Data Tool Available
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a new interactive tool with information about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) throughout Wisconsin. The PFAS Interactive Data Viewer combines publicly available information from multiple sources across the DNR’s website into one tool to allow users to more easily explore what is known about PFAS in Wisconsin.
Thursday Morning On DrydenWire Live: Rep. Gae Magnafici
SPOONER, Wis. -- Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser), who is seeking re-election in Wisconsin's 28th Assembly District, will be joining DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden for a live chat tomorrow morning. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Thursday, October 20, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to...
Friday Morning On DrydenWire Live: Eric Toney
SPOONER, Wis. -- Fond du Lac County District Attorney and the Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General, Eric Toney, will be joining DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden for a chat on DrydenWire Live!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Friday, October 21, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If...
National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
Wisconsin Library Association Names Spooner Library Director Angie Bodzislaw Librarian Of The Year
MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Library Association (WLA) has announced Angie Bodzislaw, Director of the Spooner Memorial Library, as the 2022 WLA/Demco® Librarian of the Year. This annual award, presented by WLA and sponsored by Demco, is given in recognition of a librarian's outstanding leadership and accomplishment in library service.
NWECS Celebrates 30 Years Of Distance Education In Wisconsin
The Northern Wisconsin Educational Communications System (NWECS) consortium is proud to announce its 30th year of providing courses, innovative technology, and support services to distance education students statewide. NWECS collaborates directly with school district administrators, counselors, teachers, and technology specialists to provide students with educational opportunities outside of their school districts via interactive videoconferencing. High school teachers share their courses with students outside of their district who may not have access to courses they need. Wisconsin technical and University of Wisconsin colleges give high school students head starts on their college careers through dual credit courses. Support, training, and technical assistance is available for teachers and course facilitators. NWECS also assists in providing enrichment opportunities like virtual field trips, guest speakers, career experts, Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 12 High Quiz Bowl, and ACT prep classes, which can reach throughout the world. In the 2021-22 school year, 1,449 Wisconsin students participated in distance education courses or enrichment through NWECS. In total, 9,930 Wisconsin students were involved in distance education through all distance education networks statewide.
