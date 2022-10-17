Say it ain't snow! ODOT prepares for winter

It might only be October but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting ready for this upcoming winter.

ODOT is currently conducting safety checks on snowplows to ensure they are ready when the snow eventually falls.

"Keeping roads safe takes a great deal of work before, during, and even after snowstorms hit,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We are grateful for the dedication of our ODOT crews who battle the elements year after year to keep our major roadways open and drivable.”

In Northeast Ohio, ODOT has nearly 500 full-time employees who often work 12-hour shifts battling ice and snow.

The department announced they are looking to fill up to 200 part-time seasonal positions to help this winter.

“Our seasonal workers are vital for helping us clear the roads in a timely manner,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “Right now, we have job openings for these positions all over the state, and we encourage those who meet the minimum qualifications to consider coming to work with us.”

During the winter months, ODOT said its goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within two hours and secondary routes up to speed within four hours after a snowstorm.

“We aim to be the standard of excellence when it comes to winter maintenance. That will never change," Marchbanks said.

