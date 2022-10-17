ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kroger Announces Deal to Buy Mega Grocery Chain

Kroger has reached a deal to purchase Albertsons, merging two of the biggest grocery store chains in the United States. According to a report by CNBC, Kroger and Albertsons announced the plan for a merger jointly on Friday, with unanimous approval from their boards of directors. However, the acquisition will still need to be approved by economic regulators.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores are merging to form a huge chain that will reach 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 710,00 workers, according to Kroger. Kroger said it will pay $24.6 billion to buy Albertson's. "We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
