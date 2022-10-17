Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Scientists successfully graft human brain cells into rats for first time
SCIENTISTS have successfully grafted human brain cells into rats — a move that could help to better understand conditions such as epilepsy. Lab-grown nerves were implanted in rats two or three days old. Unlike past attempts in adult rats, the cells were absorbed quickly and made up a third...
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
MedicalXpress
Individualized fingerprints from sleep brainwaves provide a powerful new tool for understanding disease
A team led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in close collaboration with investigators at Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has developed a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease, providing an enhanced way of characterizing the activity of the brain during sleep.
MedicalXpress
New tool reveals what happens in the brain when we learn
Scientists at Scripps Research have developed a new tool to monitor brain plasticity—the way our brains remodel and physically adapt as we learn and experience things, from watching a movie to learning a new song or language. Their approach, which measures the proteins produced by individual types of brain cells, has the potential to both answer basic questions about how the brain works, and shed light on numerous brain diseases in which plasticity goes awry.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
Medical News Today
A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
nypressnews.com
Your eyes are a ‘window’ into how long you will live suggests study
If you could find out how long you have left to live, would you want to know? A recent study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, suggests your eyes can lift the curtain on your life expectancy. A team of International researchers have discovered a link between the biological age of a person’s retinas and their risk of death.
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
nypressnews.com
Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol
Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Comments / 0