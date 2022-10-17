Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.

3 DAYS AGO