MedicalXpress

COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
studyfinds.org

Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals

VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
MedicalXpress

Individualized fingerprints from sleep brainwaves provide a powerful new tool for understanding disease

A team led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in close collaboration with investigators at Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has developed a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease, providing an enhanced way of characterizing the activity of the brain during sleep.
MedicalXpress

New tool reveals what happens in the brain when we learn

Scientists at Scripps Research have developed a new tool to monitor brain plasticity—the way our brains remodel and physically adapt as we learn and experience things, from watching a movie to learning a new song or language. Their approach, which measures the proteins produced by individual types of brain cells, has the potential to both answer basic questions about how the brain works, and shed light on numerous brain diseases in which plasticity goes awry.
Medical News Today

A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease

Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
nypressnews.com

Your eyes are a ‘window’ into how long you will live suggests study

If you could find out how long you have left to live, would you want to know? A recent study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, suggests your eyes can lift the curtain on your life expectancy. A team of International researchers have discovered a link between the biological age of a person’s retinas and their risk of death.
MedicalXpress

Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
MedicalXpress

Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease

The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
nypressnews.com

Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’

The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
MedicalXpress

The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder

Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress

COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'

Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
scitechdaily.com

A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia

Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
nypressnews.com

Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol

Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
MedicalXpress

Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ

Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.

