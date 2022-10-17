ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

SEC commissioner says agency could provide more guidance on NFTs

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5zS2_0icFydiv00

Hester Peirce, commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the agency should provide more clarity around NFTs.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has provided little clarity over rules on NFTs, and that needs to change, according to Commissioner Hester Peirce.

Peirce, one of five SEC commissioners including Chairman Gary Gensler, told the Financial Times that some NFTs could be regulated like stocks and bonds, and that the agency should provide more information that adds transparency for players in the industry.

“NFTs are one particular area where we could provide some guidelines,” Peirce told the FT. “What would be the harm in us going out with something like that?”

Peirce singled out governance NFTs, which give owners a say in how an organization is run, and in some cases a share of its profits, as well as fractional NFTs, which are split and sold in multiple pieces, as digital assets that could fall under U.S. securities law.

“If an NFT were a security and someone did make misrepresentations about it, then they’ve got a securities fraud kind of issue,” Peirce added.

The comments from Peirce come as the SEC is probing the NFT industry with an investigation that includes both exchanges and creators. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Yuga Labs, the company behind one of the most popular collections, Bored Ape Yacht Club, was a part of that investigation.

A spokesperson for Yuga Labs told Fortune that the company is helping the SEC learn more about the industry.

“It’s well known that policymakers and regulators have sought to learn more about the novel world of Web3. We hope to partner with the rest of the industry and regulators to define and shape the burgeoning ecosystem,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The SEC did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment on Monday.

Peirce was appointed by former President Donald Trump and has often disagreed with Gensler, who in a speech last year compared crypto to the “Wild West,” and in the past few months has spearheaded a series of enforcement actions, which some have criticized.

In May, the regulator nearly doubled the number of employees in its Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, which looks into the crypto industry. Earlier this month, the agency made waves by fining businesswoman and influencer Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for allegedly failing to disclose she was paid to promote a cryptocurrency on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Will the bivalent booster work against the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants? Experts say it can protect against new COVID strains

It’s hard to keep up with the evolving COVID-19 variant scene, but two new spinoffs from Omicron—BQ.1 and BQ.1.1—are gaining traction in the U.S. The most recent bivalent COVID-19 booster, approved just last week for those as young as age 5, directly targets the original strain of COVID-19 along with the dominant Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Just as people make their appointments for another jab, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 comprise over 11% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The two emerging strains are not far from becoming the second most dominant in the U.S.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit

This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
u.today

Ripple v. SEC Case Is Advancing, But There Is Outraging Nuance

The litigation between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is slowly but surely moving toward an end. Today, more progress was made when Ripple founders Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen filed a Memorandum of Law in response to Motion for Summary Judgment from the SEC. One nuance, however, has caused widespread resentment concerning these documents.
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO on SEC’s Lawsuit: ‘My Outrage Has Grown As the Litigation Has Unfolded’

On Saturday (October 15), Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed how he feels about the U.S. SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against his firm. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Fortune

Struggling with overspending? The envelope budgeting method could help

The envelope budgeting method can be ideal for those who are unbanked or simply prefer paying for things with cash. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Setting up a budget is an important part of managing your money. You can figure out how much you earn, record...
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Fortune

Fortune

229K+
Followers
9K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy