ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Olympic athletes say competition helped them shape their identities off-court: ‘I found myself through sport’

By Lucy Brewster
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kq4W5_0icFycqC00

If you ask a professional athlete, it's no coincidence that many business leaders attending Fortune’ s Most Powerful Women Summit last week raised their hands at the question, how many of you played sports in college?

Guest speakers Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 10-time World Champion runner, and A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces WNBA player, both attest that playing sports helped them develop leadership skills and resilience that have taken them far, both in competition and in life.

Wilson, who was named the 2022 MVP of the WNBA, explained that her experience playing basketball has taught her how to build lasting, valuable relationships. “I’ve met so many people and connected with so many people around the world," Wilson said, "and sports gave me no choice but to be that kind of leader.”

Wilson explained that working with a team toward the shared goal of winning a competition, even in tough moments, has made her understand the power of resilience and collaboration. Moments off-court were just as important as the wins on court, she noted. “It’s hard in the locker room, because some people are coming in sassy, maybe for some it’s not their day," Wilson said, "but it’s like, all right, we have to win, ladies, in, we have to reel it in.”

Both Wilson and Fraser-Pryce emphasized that being leaders of their sports has pushed them to defy stereotypes about gender, age, and mental health. Fraser-Pryce said that when she found out she was pregnant with her son, she remembered all of the doubters who had said women had to retire from professional sports after age 30. Yet Fraser-Pryce has run the nine fastest times of her career since giving birth.

“Having my son was the best thing that has ever happened to me, because it made me tough,” Fraser-Pryce said. “I think it made me a stronger athlete and woman.”

Pryce added that she has only become more self-assured that she deserves her success since becoming a parent. “I belong in that space and age, and the opinions of others was not going to deter me from the goals that I had, because I knew I had more to give,” she said. “I’m hoping others will find inspiration in knowing that new beginnings are always a good thing. It’s an opportunity to evolve.”

Wilson touched on her decision to speak openly about her battles with depression after an MVP season and the importance of breaking stigma about mental health as a leader. “It’s key to show people that I’m human,” she said.

She explained that many fans often assume that she has a "perfect life" as a professional athlete. It's important for her highlight how she goes through painful moments and stressful situations like anyone else. She said that, by sharing her own mental health experiences, she has showed others that despite what someone's life may look like from the outside, everyone has their own struggles.

“We’re all on this difficult journey, but we’re all going to get the top at our own speed,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, you just have to be real and true to yourself.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs

American cities are preparing for the worst

Managing Gen Z is like working with people from a ‘different country’

‘Ridiculously stupid’ economic policies have the U.S. hurtling toward a ‘perfect storm’ of economic pain, Ray Dalio says

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Will the bivalent booster work against the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants? Experts say it can protect against new COVID strains

It’s hard to keep up with the evolving COVID-19 variant scene, but two new spinoffs from Omicron—BQ.1 and BQ.1.1—are gaining traction in the U.S. The most recent bivalent COVID-19 booster, approved just last week for those as young as age 5, directly targets the original strain of COVID-19 along with the dominant Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Just as people make their appointments for another jab, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 comprise over 11% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The two emerging strains are not far from becoming the second most dominant in the U.S.
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Fortune

229K+
Followers
9K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy