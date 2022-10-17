ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks’ Khris Middleton to Miss Time After Wrist Surgery, per Report

By Mike McDaniel
 2 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sidekick will start the 2022-23 season on the sideline.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After undergoing offseason surgery to repair a wrist injury, Bucks star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the NBA’s regular season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Middleton had mentioned at Bucks media day that he likely would miss the start of the season.

Middleton previously suffered an MCL sprain in the first round of the playoffs that caused him to miss the rest of the postseason. The Bucks missed him terribly in the Eastern Conference semifinals, when they fell to the Celtics in seven games.

Middleton is a crucial second scoring option to star Giannis Antetokounmpo. When Middleton is out of the lineup, opposing defenses have a much easier time locking down Antetokounmpo and slowing down Milwaukee’s offense.

Middleton played in 66 games last season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He shot 44.3% overall and 37.3% on three-pointers.

Comments / 0

 

