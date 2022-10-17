ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Zac Brown Band playing Summerfest, 1st headliner to be announced

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUp3K_0icFyMug00

The Zac Brown Band is the first headliner to be announced at Summerfest, organizers said Monday.

They will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Next year's Summerfest will take place Thursdays-Saturdays of June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on their website.

The Zac Brown Band is a Southern rock group led by frontman,  Zac Brown.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Elton John Farewell Tour Already Earned THIS Whopping Amount

Elton John is making history, although he is yet to wrap up his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." John officially started his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," which would serve as the final tour of his decade-old career. He will end it with his 2,000th U.S show in Los Angeles in November.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy