Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Circle storm pipe installation continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, October 18th, storm pipe installation will continue near Sam’s Club on Ross Clark Circle. The installation is part of the road widening project. There will be temporary road closures throughout the week at the northern driveway of Sam’s Club. The closures...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wdhn.com
Dothan citizens asked to report streetlight outages
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As Halloween approaches and the days continue to get shorter, citizens are asked to report any streetlights that are not working. The City’s main priority is the safety of pedestrians and motorists traveling the streets throughout the year. If anyone sees a streetlight that...
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
wtvy.com
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
wdhn.com
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
wdhn.com
Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
Enterprise Wildcat volleyball looking to take home State Championship. GOTN Preview: Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy. Nick Brooks previews the Raiders and the Eagles ahead of FNF Week 9 GOTN. Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness. Updated: 5 hours ago. All of the proceeds from registration will...
wtvy.com
Highspeed Broadband access expands
Cottonwood animal abuse case ends with guilty pleas. Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal. Police chief on mall shooting: This isn't the Wild West. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said...
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
wdhn.com
Added security measures could be coming to Wiregrass Commons Mall after the weekend shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Commons Mall is looking at the need to increase its security after a weekend shooting, that could have had the potential of turning deadly. No one was injured in the shooting, but five shell casings were found by investigators. A patron who had...
wdhn.com
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wdhn.com
A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl indicted
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury. In the indictment, the document states Jesse Taylor, a former Dothan fire medic was in possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl. Taylor...
wtvy.com
Know before you go: Where to stay ahead of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival draws a crowd of over 200,000 fairgoers every year. Whether they’re local or out of towners, the Peanut Festival is a huge event. If you’re planning on traveling to Dothan for the fair, here is a list of ten hotels close...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Conduct Felony Roundup- Arrest 7, One Still at Large on October 18, 2022
An investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to several suspected drug dealers being sought on felony drug charges. For the past few months, investigators with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department conducted an intense operation and have gained a vast amount of information pertaining to the key individuals surrounding the drug activity within Washington County. The investigation has led to the arrest of 7 individuals with 1 remaining at large.
WSFA
2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
Comments / 0