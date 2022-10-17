ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News

WANE-TV

Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
WILX-TV

Texans Let Go of Vice President

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
FanSided

Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby

247Sports

Former Illini LB Jake Hansen has 'full-circle moment' in Texans debut

CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen didn’t quite realize the date until he got a text message from his girlfriend on Oct. 9. Everything came full circle. Hansen made his NFL debut for the Houston Texas in a 13-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing three defensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. A year before that? He walked off the field at Memorial Stadium with a towel draped over his head during a 24-0 loss to Wisconsin during his final season as an Illinois linebacker. His ACL was torn. His season was over.
