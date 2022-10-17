Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News
In a corresponding move to the activation of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals released kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday. Ammendola kicked for the Cardinals the last two weeks after appearing in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season. He made only 2-of-4 extra points and 3-of-5 field goals for Arizona in a pair of losses.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
WANE-TV
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
WILX-TV
Texans Let Go of Vice President
-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby
Houston rejoices as controversial Houston Texans executive Jack Easterby was finally fired by the team after years of questionable behavior. This morning, Adam Schefter broke news that he described as a “significant shakeup”: the Houston Texans were finally parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
The Time Tony Gonzalez Was Meant to Break a Record—and Attacked a Coach Instead
The tight end position was evolving. Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey wasn’t having it. And on what should have been a celebratory Sunday afternoon 13 years ago, things almost came to a bloody head.
Oddsmakers have Jaguars favored at home against N.Y. Giants despite recent struggles
In the days following Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were installed as a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Giants, according to the USA Today partner Tipco Sportsbook. The Jaguars are playing at home, so the spread is essentially a wash as a home team almost always receives three points.
Former Illini LB Jake Hansen has 'full-circle moment' in Texans debut
CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen didn’t quite realize the date until he got a text message from his girlfriend on Oct. 9. Everything came full circle. Hansen made his NFL debut for the Houston Texas in a 13-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing three defensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. A year before that? He walked off the field at Memorial Stadium with a towel draped over his head during a 24-0 loss to Wisconsin during his final season as an Illinois linebacker. His ACL was torn. His season was over.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
