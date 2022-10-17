ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: 'We got punched in the mouth'

Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Wizards vs Pacers: Season Opener Halftime Notes

What could have been a key position match-up for Wizards vs Pacers, did not happen due to an ankle injury for Myles Turner. There was some talk about what a match-up between Wizards 7’3 center Kristaps Porzingis and Turner (6’11) would look like but we will have to wait until a future game instead.
Meet the Wizards: Wes Unseld Jr.

While we’ve been primarily focused on featuring the Wizards Opening Night roster for the Meet the Wizards series, we thought that a feature on Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr was appropriate as well. Unseld Jr has the task of figuring out the team’s roster night in and out as well as establishing the team’s on the court culture.
