Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Candace Parker says fights between teammates, like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's, 'happen a lot' in the WNBA, but it's the sign of a strong team
The WNBA superstar and "NBA on TNT" analyst told Insider she'd "rather a blow up and then we're able to solve the problem versus people being quiet."
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2022-23 NBA season
Bookmark this page for coverage of every game of the Oklahoma City Thunder schedule for the 2022-23 season. The NBA regular season for OKC begins on Oct. 19, and the home opener is Oct. 23. More:Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'can't wait' to play in season opener at Timberwolves Follow the Thunder Buddies podcast ...
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Doc's Sports Service
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
Inside play powers Wizards to opening win over Pacers
Stingy defense and an overwhelming scoring advantage on the interior powered the visiting Washington Wizards in a wire-to-wire win over
NBA
Cavs 2022-23 Home Opener on Sunday, October 23 at 7:00PM vs Washington Wizards
The much anticipated 2022-23 season of Cavs basketball will usher in a new era for the Wine & Gold with a young and spirited team ready to LET EM KNOW! The home court action begins when the Cavs host the Washington Wizards in the season Home Opener this Sunday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: 'We got punched in the mouth'
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Yardbarker
Wizards vs Pacers: Season Opener Halftime Notes
What could have been a key position match-up for Wizards vs Pacers, did not happen due to an ankle injury for Myles Turner. There was some talk about what a match-up between Wizards 7’3 center Kristaps Porzingis and Turner (6’11) would look like but we will have to wait until a future game instead.
Yardbarker
Meet the Wizards: Wes Unseld Jr.
While we’ve been primarily focused on featuring the Wizards Opening Night roster for the Meet the Wizards series, we thought that a feature on Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr was appropriate as well. Unseld Jr has the task of figuring out the team’s roster night in and out as well as establishing the team’s on the court culture.
Knicks Tickets, Experience Among NBA's Most Expensive
Heading over to Madison Square Garden to take in a New York Knicks game will leave a sizable nick in your wallet.
