ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
MLive

Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
whtc.com

Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
threeriversnews.com

Fair board attempts to get back on track after manager firing

CENTREVILLE — In what was at times a contentious meeting Friday night, the board of directors of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair attempted to move forward following the firing of now-former Fair Manager Missi Tefft. In a special meeting that saw the fair’s small office space packed in...
CENTREVILLE, MI
UPMATTERS

The victim behind the deadly L’Anse crash

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died, and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck veered off of US-41 and crashed into the gas pumps of the Holiday Gas Station, killing one man then crashed into the gas station itself just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. The crash caused a major fire that consumed the entire property. Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the scene according to Sgt. Gary Salwey.
L'ANSE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy