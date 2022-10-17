Read full article on original website
Fox17
MSP: At least 1 dead following US-131 crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead following a crash on US-131 Wednesday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened at Dickinson Road in Constantine Township. It was a head-on collision, troopers say. A 39-year-old woman was driving south on...
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
abc57.com
Driver charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, injuring officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. On October 7, a St. Joseph County Police officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate...
WWMTCw
St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
WWMTCw
Investigation into Ohio-based car theft ring leads to Detroit-area arrests
DETROIT, Mich. — A car theft ring from Ohio was eventually tracked down in Michigan by the FBI, according to reports. Members of the car theft ring were cloning key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars from dealerships and assembly plants in Michigan, authorities said. Missing conviction: Reputed drug...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
2 hurt when vehicle crashes into house, catches fire
Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot multiple times after leaving a business in Redford Twp
REDFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Redford Twp Police are investigating a crime where a man was shot multiple times after leaving a business in the area. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., a man was walking out of a business in the 25200 block of Plymouth Road. While he...
fox2detroit.com
'I broke out': Documents detail what led up to WWJ anchor Jim Matthews' murder, aftermath
Documents: Man killed Jim Matthews because he was mad he was coming home. When Arthur Williamson was told that Jim Matthews would soon be home from his job at WWJ, he allegedly became angry, killed the news anchor, and attacked his family. Williamson was visiting with Matthews' girlfriend just before the attack.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according...
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
threeriversnews.com
Fair board attempts to get back on track after manager firing
CENTREVILLE — In what was at times a contentious meeting Friday night, the board of directors of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair attempted to move forward following the firing of now-former Fair Manager Missi Tefft. In a special meeting that saw the fair’s small office space packed in...
WWMTCw
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
UPMATTERS
The victim behind the deadly L’Anse crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died, and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck veered off of US-41 and crashed into the gas pumps of the Holiday Gas Station, killing one man then crashed into the gas station itself just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. The crash caused a major fire that consumed the entire property. Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the scene according to Sgt. Gary Salwey.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
WWMTCw
Michigan scholarship program aims to financially help aspiring police officers
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to hire more police officers in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced millions in funding for the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program Monday. “After listening to law enforcement across the state, we are delivering $30 million in funding to help them hire additional officers,"...
