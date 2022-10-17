ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441iFy_0icFvCcZ00

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township.

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven by 55-year-old Scott Craycraft. Jones’s car was then sent off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to rest.

One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 2:30 p.m., along with crews from y the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, OSHP said.

EMS crews brought Jones to a Wilmington hospital where he was pronounced dead. Craycraft was brought in a Care flight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Piqua semi crash closes lanes for 6 hours

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes on I-75 South were closed for hours on Wednesday after a semi-truck went off the road near Piqua. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to an overturned semi just after 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a semi-truck had flipped off the […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s man killed in Piqua fire

PIQUA — A Piqua man has been identified as the victim of a deadly trailer fire this past weekend. Nathan Jenkins, 65, was identified as victim, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of South Main Street around...
PIQUA, OH
Fox 19

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

RTA bus collides with car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after trailer fire in Piqua

PIQUA — One person is dead after a trailer fire in Piqua Saturday. Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of South Main Street around 3 a.m., according to Piqua Police Department. When crews got on the scene they reported the trailer was fully engulfed, according...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a singe-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
1017thepoint.com

LIBERTY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
LIBERTY, IN
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy