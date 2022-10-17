1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven by 55-year-old Scott Craycraft. Jones's car was then sent off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to rest.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 2:30 p.m., along with crews from y the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, OSHP said.
EMS crews brought Jones to a Wilmington hospital where he was pronounced dead. Craycraft was brought in a Care flight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
