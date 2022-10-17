ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The property tax deadline has arrived in Arkansas

By Abby Johnson
ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The new deadline for property tax has arrived in Arkansas. Typically, the last date to pay without added penalty is October 15. However, since that date lands on a Saturday for 2022, the deadline has been pushed back to Monday, October 17, 2022.

For most counties, residents can pay these tax bills online. You can go here to find more payment information for your place of residence. After the deadline, a 10% penalty will be added to the total dues.

Before paying these taxes, residents will have to have their taxes assessed. Assessments were due May 31, 2022, but County Assessors are still doing tax assessments.

To find the location of your County Assessor, you can go to Arkansas.gov and click on “assess” then “pay property taxes” and then select your county.

According to the University of Arkansas Public Policy Center, personal property taxes also need to be paid for cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and livestock.

