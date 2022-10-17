ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

CBS Detroit

Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for the next two weekends

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It's the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It's happening Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website. 
LAKE ORION, MI
michiganchronicle.com

The Beat Lounge: Detroit MUA’s New Lounge Keeps You Slayed

The Beat Lounge specializes in all-occasion makeup looks, including bridal makeovers and more. It doesn’t take long to figure out where Moriah Mierre Martin’s passions lie. As a 32-year-old Detroit owner and CEO of The Beat Lounge in Ferndale, Martin is a self-taught makeup aficionado who carved her...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!

The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spot these humorous skeletons all over the downtown of this local city

Northville – Halloween is officially 12 days away, and many people have already set out their carved pumpkins and maybe even covered their trees in cobwebs. Well in downtown Northville, it is all about the skeletons. For the past 11 years, Northville’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods have been swarming...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Banana 101.5

How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?

Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Michigan-based craft distillery plans tasting room in downtown Plymouth

The vacant storefront that formerly housed a long-running pharmacy in downtown Plymouth is on the verge of new life. Plans are in place to bring a new spirits tasting room to the building that formerly housed Wiltse's Community Pharmacy at 330 Main St. The tasting room, ran by new Michigan company Highline Spirits, would serve the spirits distilled elsewhere, giving customers a chance to try them out before potentially buying a bottle to take home.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

