Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Rubio Calls out Stacey Abrams, but Not Trump, for Denying Election Results
Republican Senator Marco Rubio called Stacey Abrams an election-denier for refusing to concede Georgia's 2018 governor's race, but made no mention of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that his reelection was stolen. Rubio made the comments about the Democratic hopeful for governor of Georgia on Tuesday night during a...
Top House Dems continue paying family members thousands of dollars using campaign funds
FIRST ON FOX: Top House Democrats Maxine Waters and James Clyburn have continued to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to their family members ahead of the November midterm elections. The re-election campaign for Waters, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee chairwoman, paid a total of...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
NY Times laments new poll showing Dems and independents care mostly about economy: ‘Remarkably apathetic’
A New York Times report called American voters "remarkably apathetic" after the paper's latest poll showed that danger to democracy is not the biggest concern going into the midterm elections. In its latest midterm election report, titled, "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority," the outlet...
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post called recent efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections a "bad idea" on Monday because it could affect Democrats’ chances in the midterms. The editorial board commented on a Washington, D.C. city council bill that would allow noncitizens, even those here illegally, to...
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
Independent women flocking to GOP in final days before midterms: Poll
Independent women voters are swinging aggressively toward Republican candidates in the final weeks of midterm election campaigning, according to new polling. A Monday poll from The New York Times and Siena College found that Republicans have an 11-point lead in the demographic, with 46% of Independent women saying they lean toward Republican candidates, while 35% preferred Democrats.
A slate of races now lean Republican in our latest forecast update
Ten races out of 12 are moving toward Republicans in the latest round of updates.
Democratic strategists admit midterm momentum faded for their party: 'I'm wishing the election were in August'
Democratic strategists and pollsters told Politico that any momentum they had has likely faded and that Democrats "peaked" too early as the midterm elections are just a few weeks away. "I’m wishing the election were in August," Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the liberal group Third Way, told Politico. "I...
$2 Trillion Was Spent By Democrats To Revive The Economy: They Are Unwilling To Discuss It
According to polls, Americans approved of President Biden's 2021 economic rescue bill's direct payments. However, they have grown into a target for Republican inflationary charges.
Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
Nearly half of voters will vote Republican as economy and inflation top concerns: Poll
Nearly half of voters say they’re likely to vote for Republicans to represent them in Congress, giving the party a slight but firm advantage as the party seeks to gain control of both the Senate and the House in November.
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
Comments / 1