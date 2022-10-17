Read full article on original website
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
As fentanyl deaths rise in Walker County, new, candy-like form of drug poses threat
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — At first glance it might look like skittles or sweet tarts, but a new form of fentanyl has the power to kill thousands, even in tiny doses. And now, it's circulating in our area. Fentanyl can be more than 100 times stronger than morphine. Now,...
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
October 19 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Cedric McKenzie was a passenger in a vehicle stopped leaving the Budgetel for an equipment violation. He was found to have active warrants for violating the sex offender registry. He was transported to Silverdale for booking. 22-014447 -Ringgold Rd...
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
Does your pet need an animal flu shot?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Does your pet need an animal flu shot? Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital joins us to talk about how the kennel cough may be affecting your pet. Stay connected with Riverview Animal Hospital. (423) 756-6011. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
Man charged with stabbing another man with 2 children present
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — A Tennessee man was arrested for stabbing another man at a home while two children were inside, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Police said Wesley Beck was charged with aggravated assault. A news release noted that deputies responded to a report of...
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
Rapper Slatt Zy Wanted By Police For Allegedly Kidnapping & Robbing Blogger At Gunpoint
Chattanooga, TN – Slatt Zy, a rapper from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is reportedly wanted by police for kidnapping and robbing a blogger at gunpoint — a crime he later bragged about on social media. Slatt (real name Taizion Vinson) was allegedly involved in robbing Miko Worldwide — a YouTuber...
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break
Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
Franklin County Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspect
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
House fire in Red Bank Wednesday, Hamilton County OEM says
RED BANK, Tenn. — No one was injured in a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night, the Hamilton County OEM says. Several Red Bank neighbors gathered outside after a fire on Delashmitt road brought 4 fire departments to the scene. At 7:40 neighbors reported heavy smoke and flames...
Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
