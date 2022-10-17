Read full article on original website
it was raised in the United States sent to China to be cut up and processed and then ship back to the United States because American greed keeps selling our businesses to China they send it back to the US and don't have to pay taxes on it
Thrillist
More Than 43 Tons of Meat Have Been Recalled, Including Bacon, Sausage, Pork, & More
Behrmann Meat and Processing has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). That's a lot of meat already, but FSIS says it expects even more food to be added to the list "in the near future."
Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste
People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
RECALL: 64 meat products affected by listeria concern
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on September 24, saying that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Popculture
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code Violations
A local restaurant has 13 health code violations.Nancy Hughes/Unsplash. The county health department has been busy this September here in Tucson. With the return of school, health inspectors not only had to cover their routine restaurant and food vendor inspections, but they also made visits to all the local schools to ensure cafeterias are following necessary food safety protocols. While a few schools were written up for minor violations (no school saw more than two non-critical infractions, which typically have to do with hair nets or the placement of hand washing signs), several restaurants were hammered with an assortment of violations. One particular Tucson restaurant recently was cited for the highest hazard score of the entire month.
Popculture
Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Comments / 4