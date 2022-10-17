ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford School District Seeks Community Engagement During Strategic Plan Process

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEReK_0icFu00T00

Milford School District is seeking public input for strategic planning

Milford School District is excited to partner with Insight Education Group to implement a survey to engage stakeholders throughout the entire district-community to help guide the district in its strategic planning process.

The strategic plan will be used to prioritize goals and create a road map for the district for years to come. The survey will remain anonymous, and the data will be used to help guide the goals of the strategic plan. We’d like your input on the district’s strengths, how the mission or values statement might evolve, what priorities to focus on, and more. Stakeholder surveys are available in English, Spanish, and Creole and should take about ten (10) minutes to complete. The survey will remain open until October 26, 2022.

Additional information about the strategic plan and its process can be found on the district website.

Complete the survey here:

· Milford SD Strategic Plan Stakeholder Survey (English)

· Creole

· Spanish

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

New Castle launches 4 elementary wellness centers

Four New Castle County elementary schools are getting wellness centers that will offer medical, mental health and nutrition services to vulnerable students. Appoquinimink’s Louis L. Redding Middle School – which also serves Silver Lake Elementary – Christina’s Brookside, Colonial’s McCullough, and Red Clay’s Richardson Park elementary schools will receive $250,000 in funding for the next two years, for a total ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
MILFORD, DE
buffalonynews.net

Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Red Clay board member accused of not living in district

Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed.  In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts

GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
DOVER, DE
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County adopts revised affordable rental ordinance

Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Discussions On A Mural In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion, in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting, about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust St. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy