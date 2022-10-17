Milford School District Seeks Community Engagement During Strategic Plan Process

Milford School District is excited to partner with Insight Education Group to implement a survey to engage stakeholders throughout the entire district-community to help guide the district in its strategic planning process.

The strategic plan will be used to prioritize goals and create a road map for the district for years to come. The survey will remain anonymous, and the data will be used to help guide the goals of the strategic plan. We’d like your input on the district’s strengths, how the mission or values statement might evolve, what priorities to focus on, and more. Stakeholder surveys are available in English, Spanish, and Creole and should take about ten (10) minutes to complete. The survey will remain open until October 26, 2022.

Additional information about the strategic plan and its process can be found on the district website.

Complete the survey here:

· Milford SD Strategic Plan Stakeholder Survey (English)

· Creole

· Spanish