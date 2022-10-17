ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
National football post

Fanatics sports betting launching in January

Fanatics will launch sports betting sometime in January according to CEO Michael Rubin. Rubin appeared at the 2022 CAA World Congress of Sports last week and announced that Fanatics will launch its sportsbook in multiple states starting January with plans to be active in 15 to 20 states by the start of the 2023 NFL season.
NEW YORK STATE
legalsportsreport.com

‘Can’t Make Money’ In NY Sports Betting, Says CEO Who Wanted License

Online NY sports betting operators are approaching $1 billion in gross gaming revenue, while the state is closing in on $500 million in tax revenue. However, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, whose company was turned down for a New York sports betting license, said he is happy to be left out of the Empire State.
NEW YORK STATE
americanfootballinternational.com

1win: review of the bookie in 2022

The 1win company can be considered a young bookie when compared to the other old players of the betting industry. Nevertheless, we think it is a great example of the bookie that is constantly improving. 1win has built a solid trusted reputation among Indian bettors in such a short time. This tells a lot about it if even Indian cricket bettors consider it one of the best for betting on cricket.
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

The Many Reasons Why Gambling Is So Popular in Louisiana

Gambling is a popular pastime in Louisiana for many reasons. The state offers a variety of gambling options, from casinos to racetracks. Sports betting is widespread in the state, with NFL games topping the betting space. You can easily get great Super Bowl odds, as football is very popular in the state. And with the recent legalization of online gambling, there are even more ways to gamble in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy