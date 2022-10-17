Read full article on original website
basketballinsiders.com
Betr to become first online sports betting operator to ban credit cards in the U.S.
Betr’s CEO Joey Levy announced at G2E Las Vegas that his company will become the first online sports betting operator in the United States of America to ban the use of credit cards to deposit. A further announcement was that Betr will enforce deposit limits on users of the...
National football post
Fanatics sports betting launching in January
Fanatics will launch sports betting sometime in January according to CEO Michael Rubin. Rubin appeared at the 2022 CAA World Congress of Sports last week and announced that Fanatics will launch its sportsbook in multiple states starting January with plans to be active in 15 to 20 states by the start of the 2023 NFL season.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
ice365.com
Sports betting growth drives PA gambling revenue up 7.9% in September
Total gambling revenue for the month amounted to $448.5m (£399.5m/€459.1m), which was ahead of $415.7m in September 2021 and also 5.4% higher than $425.4m in August of this year. Retail slots remained by far the main source of revenue for operators in Pennsylvania during September, though revenue from...
legalsportsreport.com
‘Can’t Make Money’ In NY Sports Betting, Says CEO Who Wanted License
Online NY sports betting operators are approaching $1 billion in gross gaming revenue, while the state is closing in on $500 million in tax revenue. However, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, whose company was turned down for a New York sports betting license, said he is happy to be left out of the Empire State.
Georgia Says A Fetus Is A Person. The Implications Are Terrifying.
There's a uniquely dangerous provision in Georgia's abortion ban that paves the way for criminalizing pregnant people.
americanfootballinternational.com
1win: review of the bookie in 2022
The 1win company can be considered a young bookie when compared to the other old players of the betting industry. Nevertheless, we think it is a great example of the bookie that is constantly improving. 1win has built a solid trusted reputation among Indian bettors in such a short time. This tells a lot about it if even Indian cricket bettors consider it one of the best for betting on cricket.
GoLocalProv
NEW STUDY: Rhode Island Ranked 3rd Hottest State in U.S. for Weddings
A new study reports that 2022 is the biggest year ever for weddings. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, a boom not seen since 1984. And, the report ranks Rhode Island as the No. 3 hottest state for the wedding industry. The study entitled,...
Lake Charles American Press
The Many Reasons Why Gambling Is So Popular in Louisiana
Gambling is a popular pastime in Louisiana for many reasons. The state offers a variety of gambling options, from casinos to racetracks. Sports betting is widespread in the state, with NFL games topping the betting space. You can easily get great Super Bowl odds, as football is very popular in the state. And with the recent legalization of online gambling, there are even more ways to gamble in Louisiana.
Professional Slap Fighting Approved for Regulation by Nevada State Athletic Commission
Power Slap–backed by Dana White, Hunter Campbell, Lorenzo Fertitta–aims for a 2022 debut in Las Vegas.
