Read full article on original website
Related
moneyweek.com
What could be in the chancellor’s statement on 31 October?
Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor, is set to reveal the rest of his “medium-term fiscal plan” in less than two weeks’ time, after tearing up most of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget. Hunt has warned ministers that spending cuts are coming, and that “decisions of eye-watering...
moneyweek.com
Truss resigns: is now the time to buy cheap UK stocks?
After one of the most turbulent and chaotic periods in British political history, Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the UK today after less than two months in office. It’s not often we see a country’s leader be thrown out by the financial markets, but that’s essentially what’s happened here.
moneyweek.com
What’s next for the UK housing market?
The UK housing market looks in for a very bumpy ride. Average interest rates for two- and five-year mortgage rates have hit over 6% for the first time since the financial crisis. Fixed interest rates expire on about 2.4 of the 8.4 million mortgages in Britain in the second half...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
CNET
Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?
All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
moneyweek.com
What next for stocks as bonds crash?
This year the price of the ten-year gilt (Treasury 4.5% 2032) has fallen by 25% and that of the 30-year gilt (Treasury 3.75% 2052) by 50%. Anyone who thought that they could protect themselves from inflation with index-linked gilts has had a shock: the price of the FTSE Actuaries UK Index Linked Gilts Over 15 Years Index has fallen by 60%. At the start of the year, investors were massively over-paying for inflation “protection”.
moneyweek.com
UK inflation back to 10.1%
UK inflation is back to its July high of 10.1% in the 12 months to September, up from the slight drop in the previous month when it was 9.9%. The rise, primarily driven by rising food costs, with food and non-alcoholic drink prices up 14.6% in the 12 months to September – up from 13.1% in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is the largest annual rise since 1980. Other prices rises include:
moneyweek.com
UK house prices jump by 13.6%
UK house prices have shot up by 13.6% over the year to August, with the average house price now standing at £296,000, says the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Buyers paid £296,000 for the average home in August 2022 – £36,000 more than they did the same month in 2021. However, the figure is lower than the 16% increase for the year to July 2022.
moneyweek.com
The best cash Isas – October 2022
If you’re looking to take advantage of higher interest rates coming back to the market for cash saving, then you may be looking to take advantage of the best cash Isas to grow your money and shield it from the tax man. The best cash Isas on the market...
moneyweek.com
Share tips of the week – 21 October
Spirits giant Diageo “offers rare resilience in a troubled market”. Despite “promising” full-year results released in July, when the group said pre-tax profits were up by 18.4%, the shares have fallen of late, so this is a good time to buy. In an inflationary environment “a...
moneyweek.com
The strong dollar leaves UK property looking cheap
Back in the 90s, when we were in our 20s, all my university buddies and I wanted to do was travel. We wanted to go everywhere and see the world. The problem was how to pay for it. My solution was to work all year, save up, then, having spent...
moneyweek.com
Learn about money – join our Money Masterclass
Money is an essential life skill, yet most of us left school with no financial knowledge at all. Unfortunately, the next generation is likely to also leave school with very little understanding of managing money, investing, or how to look after their overall financial health. So, starting next month, every...
moneyweek.com
The US stock market – should you put more into the S&P 500?
The US stock market has been the world’s top-performing market over the past decade. Putting your money into a S&P 500 tracker fund would have given you around 15% per year in sterling terms (including dividends, before fees). Holding the MSCI World ex USA would have given you just 7%. Virtually nothing else would have come close.
Comments / 0