Local broadcaster recognized with KBA Hall of Fame award
A Pike County broadcaster was recently awarded the prestigious Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame award. Keith Casebolt, who began his broadcasting career while a senior in high school some 40 years ago, said he is humbled by the award. “I guess it comes with age but...
WSAZ
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold “Hairy & Scary” adoption event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is hoping their Halloween adoption event will get some scary cute animals a new home. Kendall Hotmer and Andrea Jones stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Lori Beth Mays’ Journey
Lifting It All in Jesus’ Name-Lori Beth Mays’ Journey. I pray that the fear inside would flee in Jesus' name. I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name, in Jesus name”. Katie Nichole’s song “In Jesus' Name,” has carried Ashland Independent Schools Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Lori Beth...
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Upcoming Trick or Treating, Fun Events and More!
Saturday, October 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Halloween craft fair is being held at the El Hasa Shrine Temple Raffle for $500! and getaway to Great Wolf Lodge. Bring your children out to Trick or Treat with over 90 vendors dressed up and ready to hand out candy. The first 50 children will get their bags to fill up; parents will receive a tote bag to shop. Come out and support the Shriners. We will have Door prizes and raffles available at the door. 100% of the raffles will be donated to the Shriners. Making a difference one craft fair at a time!
1039thebulldog.com
Pike County school band Director recognized by the KMEA
Mullins Elementary School Band Director Jacob Thacker has been recognized by the Kentucky Music Education Association as the Dist. 9 Middle School Teacher of the Year this year. The Appalachian News Express reports that Thacker, who is also Assistant Band Director and Choir Director at Pike Central High School, was...
WSAZ
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
thelevisalazer.com
COST ESTIMATE FOR NEW LOUISA WEST SCHOOL IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION
The Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Meeting occurred on October 11, 2022, in the LCHS library at 5:30 PM. There were enough members present to complete an official forum. Mr. Matthew Maynard, LWES Principal, called the meeting to order. Paul Christy of the KY School Plant Managers Association presented a...
ashlandbeacon.com
Next phase of work to begin Oct. 19 on new King’s Daughters Medical Center Emergency Department
For the past several weeks, work on a new Emergency Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, most of Bath Ave. between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
WSAZ
Gas station robbery caught on camera
CATLETTSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – Police are searching for a person accused of robbing a gas station Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. at America’s Quick Mart in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Surveillance video shows a masked person walk up to the cashier, tell the woman...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/19/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Brittany Suttles, 31, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
cartercountytimes.com
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
