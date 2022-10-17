Pasta company Barilla is in hot water for allegedly misleading its customers with its label as “Italy’s #1 brand of pasta.” Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost filed a class action suit after they bought boxes of Barilla pasta believing the products were made in Italy with authentic Italian ingredients. In truth, Barilla is currently based in Illinois and the company’s pastas are made in New York and Iowa. Sinatro and Prost said they justified the pricey pasta purchase due to its Italian authenticity. A federal judge ruled the company can’t avoid the lawsuit for false and deceptive advertising as the two have shown they suffered a financial injury as a result of Barilla’s advertising. A box of Barilla angel hair pasta costs more than twice as much as the Great Value brand, according to Walmart’s website.Read it at Courthouse News

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO