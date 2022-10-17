Read full article on original website
Living in Italy certainly has its perks, though it can be awfully expensive for the average person to afford. But, an opportunity recently came up that could put you (or anyone else) in a position to live in Italy and get paid for it. You read that correctly, get paid!
Pasta company Barilla is in hot water for allegedly misleading its customers with its label as “Italy’s #1 brand of pasta.” Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost filed a class action suit after they bought boxes of Barilla pasta believing the products were made in Italy with authentic Italian ingredients. In truth, Barilla is currently based in Illinois and the company’s pastas are made in New York and Iowa. Sinatro and Prost said they justified the pricey pasta purchase due to its Italian authenticity. A federal judge ruled the company can’t avoid the lawsuit for false and deceptive advertising as the two have shown they suffered a financial injury as a result of Barilla’s advertising. A box of Barilla angel hair pasta costs more than twice as much as the Great Value brand, according to Walmart’s website.Read it at Courthouse News
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.
Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
Any trip to Italy promises its share of memorable meals. But to go straight to the source, travellers should head to Emilia-Romagna, a region that has become synonymous with food. Boasting the country’s highest number — an incredible 44 total — of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products, including Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and traditional balsamic vinegar, Emilia-Romagna is also the birthplace of an outsized amount of globally beloved Italian dishes, such as tortellini, piadina, and bolognese. Without Emilia-Romagna’s farmers, cheesemakers, butchers, winegrowers, and chefs, it would be difficult to imagine Italian cuisine as we know it.
Giada De Laurentiis is one of America's favorite Italian chefs, appearing on Food Network shows, including "Giada in Italy," and publishing several cookbooks. De Laurentiis actually hails from Italy, having been born in Rome, and grew up in her grandfather's restaurant, DDL Foodshow, an Italian eatery in California (via Food Network). When she first came to America when she was seven years old, De Laurentiis was quick to want to assimilate into American culture, but when she found herself cooking her family's food later in life, she embraced her Italian roots, especially by learning the Italian language again (via Parade).
I booked a $14 standard-class seat on one of Europe's fastest trains, Italy's Frecciarossa ETR 500. The train reached speeds of almost 300 kph and got me from Milan to Turin in under an hour. While the seats were uncomfortable, the view of the Alps and the features onboard made...
Didn't realize doing this in Paris made me completely stand out as a tourist... Whenever you visit a new city or country, there are subtle yet important cultural norms and behaviors that, as an outsider, you might not be familiar with. So redditor u/AkselsArtHouse asked, "What should people know before traveling to your country?" I also combed through advice on r/Travel. Here are some responses from people all around the world.
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
