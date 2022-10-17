Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott to return to Love Island Australia job
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott will return to his Love Island Australia job. The radio presenter did the voiceovers for the show’s first two seasons, before Cork comedian Stephen Mullan took over the role. He disappeared from the reality show in 2021 after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct.
Say Bonjour to the Guest Stars of Emily in Paris Season 3
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily. There are some new amis headed to Paris. Netflix announced Emily in Paris' newest cast members for season three, which will include Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, who is a prince and an executive at his family's company.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations About Their Split
Watch: Jason Sudeikis Hit "Rock Bottom" After Split From Olivia Wilde. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting on a united front against allegations made by their children's former nanny. The exes—who are parents to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4—spoke out on Oct. 17 after the Daily Mail...
Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed
Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County
Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo
Watch: Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says... These two are keeping it casual. Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."
Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Returning to Their Engagement Spot
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Can you aca-believe it's been a year since Kravis got engaged?. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love by returning to where the Blink-182 musician popped the question a year ago in Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.—and the special moment was caught in real time by Rebel Wilson.
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey. You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars. After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram. During...
Lupita Nyong’o Reacts to Becoming a Meme After Seeing Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o REACTS to Becoming a Meme After Oscars Slap. It was the slap seen all around the world—and Lupita Nyong'o had a front-row seat to the action. Nearly seven months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars, the Black Panther star is sharing how she felt after realizing that she would become a meme for her reaction.
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz
Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion. Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance. The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022...
Shonda Rhimes and Luke Newton Examine Colin's Need to “Save Women” Ahead of Bridgerton Season 3
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. Shonda Rhimes is sounding off on Bridgerton's perennial middle child. In the behind-the-scenes book Inside Bridgerton, Rhimes, along with her co-executive producer Betsy Beers, share some insight into Colin (Luke Newton)'s personality—and why it's taken so long for him to realize his feelings for best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death. Meghan Markle is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. One month after the royal matriarch passed away at the age of 96, the Duchess of Sussex is sharing how she and husband Prince Harry are mourning her death. "There's been...
TV tonight: Gangs of London is back and more blood-drenched than ever
The hyperviolent gangster thriller continues with a second season. Plus: “egg-and-spoon curling” in Taskmaster. Here’s what to watch this evening
Lamar Odom Responds to Criticism After Sharing He Misses "Best Friend" Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian's Second Baby. Lamar Odom is standing by his feelings. The NBA star shared a message to critics after he posted a throwback photo of himself and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian to Facebook with the caption, "Missing my best friend #memoriesforlife." "Didn't know...
