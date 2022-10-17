Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.

2 DAYS AGO