Cambridge police seek suspects in theft of cars from service station, ammo from off-duty officer’s car

Cambridge police are looking to identify two suspects in connection with an overnight break-in this weekend in which two cars and a number of police equipment items were stolen.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of 2500 Massachusetts Ave. on Sunday at about 5:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm at a gas and service station, according to an alert issued Sunday afternoon.

Police soon realized the commercial establishment had been broken into and located a gray 2007 Mercedes SUV abandoned nearby that had been stolen from the business.

Another vehicle, a black Ford Taurus, was also stolen, but has not yet been found.

During the investigation, police discovered that an off-duty Cambridge police officer’s personal car, which had been parked in the North Cambridge area and reportedly locked, had also been broken into. Among the items stolen from the officer’s car were a Cambridge police identification card, a ballistic vest, and two loaded firearm magazines, which hold ammunition for a firearm, police said. No firearms were stolen, the department said.

Police shared surveillance images of two people, who they are looking to identify in connection with these crimes. The suspects appear to be a white female with blonde hair and a Black male, police said.

Anyone with any information related to this or any incident is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or 911 in an emergency.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3121 and leaving a message. Tips may also be sent anonymously via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or text message to 847411. Begin the text with TIP650 and then type the message. To send tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.