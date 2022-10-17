ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter

The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
New York Post

Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids

Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
CNET

New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market

We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
SPY

Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Are Now Legal in the US, Here’s What That Means For You

On August 16th, 2022, the FDA finalized a historic ruling that legalized and enabled access to over-the-counter hearing aids, which will officially go into effect on October 17th, forever altering hearing care in the United States. The FDA, through this ruling, explained that “In creating a regulatory category for OTC hearing aids and amending existing rules, we intend to provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices as well as foster access to, and innovation in, hearing aid technology, thereby protecting and promoting the public health.” Critical hearing care devices previously only available through prescription from a licensed professional will...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change

Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor. The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to hearing aids. Instead of getting a...
COLORADO STATE
insideedition.com

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair

For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
The Verge

Over-the-counter hearing aids are officially available

Hearing aids are now available over the counter for the first time in the United States. They’re on sale at places like Walgreens and Walmart, and companies like Sony have already developed new hearing aids for this new regulatory turn. The Food and Drug Administration announced the rule change...
Henry County Daily Herald

Ear's a Great Deal, You Can Now Shop Bose and HearX Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids at Walmart!

If you’ve wanted to get a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one but have been unable to afford the high cost, we have good news—there is now a range of FDA-approved hearing aids available at a much lower price than you would have paid for these devices in the past, and you may be able to find them at your local Walmart.
moneytalksnews.com

Walmart Among Retailers Now Selling OTC Hearing Aids

Walmart has announced that it is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids. The discount retail giant says it began selling “a broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids at a more affordable price” on Oct. 17. Prices range from $199 to $999 a pair. Best Buy also announced the same...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Lucid Debuts OTC Hearing Aids as New FDA Rules Go Into Effect

Lucid Hearing is offering its over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to consumers in more than 450 Sam's Club locations nationwide starting today. An August ruling finalized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opens up a market for OTC hearing devices, a long-awaited industry event for which Lucid Hearing has been preparing for years.
insightscare.com

Cheaper Hearing Aids Hit Stores Today

They frequently cost thousands of dollars and are only available via prescription. They’re now as little as $199 at Walmart. Today, Americans can purchase less expensive hearing aids for mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a prescription from a variety of common retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Walmart plus. Making critical health devices more affordable and accessible to the estimated 28.8 million adults who could benefit from them.

