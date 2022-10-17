Read full article on original website
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
CNET
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
On Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the US will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Those who are under 18 or who have severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.
White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide
The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids sold at retailers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter.
Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind
Sara Novic writes that the FDA's rule change creating a class of over-the-counter hearing aids is being hailed as progress, but for those like her, "who have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated.
Americans Can Now Buy Low-Cost Hearing Aids Without a Prescription
Adults can now purchase hearing aids made for mild to moderate hearing loss without a prescription or exam.
Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Are Now Legal in the US, Here’s What That Means For You
On August 16th, 2022, the FDA finalized a historic ruling that legalized and enabled access to over-the-counter hearing aids, which will officially go into effect on October 17th, forever altering hearing care in the United States. The FDA, through this ruling, explained that “In creating a regulatory category for OTC hearing aids and amending existing rules, we intend to provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices as well as foster access to, and innovation in, hearing aid technology, thereby protecting and promoting the public health.” Critical hearing care devices previously only available through prescription from a licensed professional will...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change
Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor. The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to hearing aids. Instead of getting a...
insideedition.com
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair
For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
The Verge
Over-the-counter hearing aids are officially available
Hearing aids are now available over the counter for the first time in the United States. They’re on sale at places like Walgreens and Walmart, and companies like Sony have already developed new hearing aids for this new regulatory turn. The Food and Drug Administration announced the rule change...
Henry County Daily Herald
Ear's a Great Deal, You Can Now Shop Bose and HearX Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids at Walmart!
If you’ve wanted to get a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one but have been unable to afford the high cost, we have good news—there is now a range of FDA-approved hearing aids available at a much lower price than you would have paid for these devices in the past, and you may be able to find them at your local Walmart.
Good News Network
The Biden Move to Allow Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over-the-Counter is Now Saving Americans Thousands
Four years after Congress passed bipartisan legislation requiring the FDA to allow over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, President Biden issued an Executive kick-in-the-butt Order that gave them 120 days to act. Now, this new category of OTC hearing aids, are enabling consumers with mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase them...
Millions could benefit from new lower-cost hearing aids sold without a prescription
Millions with hearing loss could benefit from lower-cost hearing aids available over the counter. Dr. David Agus explains how they work, and how better hearing can improve overall health.
ConsumerAffairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
moneytalksnews.com
Walmart Among Retailers Now Selling OTC Hearing Aids
Walmart has announced that it is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids. The discount retail giant says it began selling “a broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids at a more affordable price” on Oct. 17. Prices range from $199 to $999 a pair. Best Buy also announced the same...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Lucid Debuts OTC Hearing Aids as New FDA Rules Go Into Effect
Lucid Hearing is offering its over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to consumers in more than 450 Sam's Club locations nationwide starting today. An August ruling finalized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opens up a market for OTC hearing devices, a long-awaited industry event for which Lucid Hearing has been preparing for years.
insightscare.com
Cheaper Hearing Aids Hit Stores Today
They frequently cost thousands of dollars and are only available via prescription. They’re now as little as $199 at Walmart. Today, Americans can purchase less expensive hearing aids for mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a prescription from a variety of common retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Walmart plus. Making critical health devices more affordable and accessible to the estimated 28.8 million adults who could benefit from them.
New legislation is opening the door for hearing aids to be sold directly to the consumer—here’s where to buy online
Brands like Eargo, Lively, Audien, and MDHearing are selling hearing aids direct to consumers right now, and here’s where you can buy them online.
