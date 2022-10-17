Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Announces London Production

MJ , the hit Broadway musical about Michael Jackson and featuring many of his most popular songs, will open in London in March 2024, producers announced today.

The announcement comes as the musical continued its record-breaking run at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre: MJ set a new house record – its seventh – at the venue last week with a gross of $1,777,138.00.

The London production will be staged at the West End ’s Prince Edward Theatre. Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2023. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate, MJ features a book by Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

“I am thrilled that MJ will come to London,” Wheeldon said in a statement, “having been embraced by New York audiences since it opened….After many years working with the Royal Ballet and bringing the Tony Award winning American In Paris to the West End, I now very much look forward to bringing MJ to UK audiences.”