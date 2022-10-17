Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Goldman CEO David Solomon says there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious
"I think it's a time to be cautious, and I think that if you're running a risk-based business, it's a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite," Solomon said during a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think you have to expect that there's...
US stocks mixed as investors weigh batch of corporate earnings alongside labor market and manufacturing data
Tesla shares were under pressure following its Q3 report as the quarterly earnings season rolls on.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese on top stock picks, inflation hedges and more
CNBC’s Tanvir Gill quizzed Foord Asset Management’s Brian Arcese on the best investing strategies right now. He shared his top stock picks, inflation hedges and what he thinks is next for markets. Portfolio Manager Arcese joined Foord in 2014, and currently manages the Foord Global Equity fund and Foord SICAV - Foord International Fund.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC
Why smartphones are getting cheaper while everything else is skyrocketing, according to the government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — BofA nice beat and my informal poll says people hate the market
(BAC) is amazing. Balance sheet looks really good. Beat estimates: earnings per shares of 81 cents in the third-quarter on revenue of $24.61 billion. Strong fixed-income trading and gains in interest income. BofA shares up nearly 3% in the premarket, pulling other major banks higher, including Club holdings. (MS). Both...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
CNBC
IBM beats on earnings and revenue, hikes full-year revenue outlook
CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on IBM's third quarter earnings. Ritholtz's Josh Brown and Wedbush's Dan Ives react.
CNBC
Gene Munster breaks down Tesla earnings
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on Tesla earnings ahead of the call. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Carter Worth.
CNBC
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Power Lunch” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Power Lunch" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan on CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 2PM-3PM ET) today, Monday, October 17th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/10/17/current-consumer-environment-is-quite-strong-says-bank-of-america-ceo-brian-moynihan.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA...
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roblox, Continental Resources, Fox Corp and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The tech giant saw its shares rally more than 2% after Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock as overweight. The Wall Street firm said Apple would fare better than other technology companies in the event of an economic downswing, thanks to its loyal user base.
CNBC
Jeff Bezos is the latest to warn on the economy, saying it's time to 'batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
TechCrunch
Netflix results confirm we’re not in 2021 anymore
Plenty has been written about Netflix’s good results, how much it has to do with its content strategy and how it compares to rivals like Disney+. But for this column, we’re more interested in how the markets reacted: with a virtual clap. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC
This couple started their business with just $5,000. Now it brings in $5 million a year—with Kevin O'Leary as an investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
