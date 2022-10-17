ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese on top stock picks, inflation hedges and more

CNBC’s Tanvir Gill quizzed Foord Asset Management’s Brian Arcese on the best investing strategies right now. He shared his top stock picks, inflation hedges and what he thinks is next for markets. Portfolio Manager Arcese joined Foord in 2014, and currently manages the Foord Global Equity fund and Foord SICAV - Foord International Fund.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC

Gene Munster breaks down Tesla earnings

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on Tesla earnings ahead of the call. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Carter Worth.
CNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Power Lunch” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Power Lunch" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bank of America Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan on CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 2PM-3PM ET) today, Monday, October 17th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/10/17/current-consumer-environment-is-quite-strong-says-bank-of-america-ceo-brian-moynihan.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA...
Business Insider

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
TechCrunch

Netflix results confirm we’re not in 2021 anymore

Plenty has been written about Netflix’s good results, how much it has to do with its content strategy and how it compares to rivals like Disney+. But for this column, we’re more interested in how the markets reacted: with a virtual clap. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."

