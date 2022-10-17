ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam’ron Tries To Woo Nia Long With Love Letter, Gets No Response

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago

Sometimes you just have to shoot your shot.

Rapper Cam’ron revealed he tried to woo actress Nia Long with a letter, expressing his affection while commending her “perseverance” in light of her longtime fiancé Ime Udoka ’s reported affair with a female, Boston Celtics staff member.

On Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), the Harlem native posted a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Long on Instagram, admitting he’s yet to hear word back from the 51-year-old thespian .

“This was last week,” Killa captioned the post, adding “Still no response” with a string of angry-face emojis and a palming forehead emoji.

In his message to Long, the Purple Haze rapper spoke glowingly of her conduct during “this turbulent time,” stating that she doesn’t deserve to be “taken advantage of and exploited.” Deeming the actress a strong black woman, Cam’ron continued to put his bid in for a chance at being her next love interest.

“Together, we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple,” the 46-year-old hitmaker suggested, revealing his recent viewing of The Best Man , the 1999 film starring Long, “inspired” his sudden courtship. Cam then used his knack for wordplay in his closing sentiments, adding, “Hope to hear from you soon my Mi-amour or should I say “Ni-amour.”

Cam’ron’s letter to the mother of two comes weeks after reports of Udoka’s affair with a Celtics staff member, which resulted in his suspension from the team for one season. Long, who announced her engagement to Udoka in 2015, issued a statement in September, asking that her “privacy be respected.”

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long, who had recently moved to Boston prior to the affair going public, shares a 10-year-old son Kez with Udoka.

On the musical front, Cam’ron recently released U Wasn’t There , his collaborative album with A-Trak . The nine-track project features the lead single “All I Really Wanted” and includes appearances from Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Styles P, Conway the Machine, and Mr. Vegas.

