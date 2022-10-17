The Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 3 adult persons. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:58 am: Paris Police responded to the 1800 block of Cedar Street to a possible burglary of a habitation in progress. When the officer arrived on scene, the suspects had left the area and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at $2 dollars, replaced the window unit backwards in the window and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO