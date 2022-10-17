Read full article on original website
Paris Regional Medical Center Announces Rebranding Initiative
The rebrand brings not only a new look to the icon for the hospital, but with it comes a new name that embodies the widespread reach of the organization –Paris Regional Health. New name and icon reflect growth of medical center and organization’s affiliation with parent company Lifepoint Health...
Denison offers property assistance program
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison is accepting applicants for a new property assistance program. Qualified residents can be reimbursed up to $4,000 for home repairs. The program is designed to help low- to moderate-income Denison residents make the required repairs to comply with city ordinances that...
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
TxDOT Road Report for 10/18
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 17, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PHS receives $1,000 from the Great Grants program || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris High School recently received a $1,000 donation from Carter BloodCare through the Great Grants program. Paris High School recently received a $1,000 donation from Carter BloodCare through the Great Grants program. This program rewards schools that participate in supporting our community blood supply by hosting blood drives with Carter BloodCare.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Clarksville ISD P-Tech class visits Priefert || Sponsored by Quality Care ER
The Clarksville ISD P-TECH ( Pathways in Technology Early College High School), Welding Cohort visited Priefert Manufacturing. The Clarksville ISD P-TECH ( Pathways in Technology Early College High School), Welding Cohort visited Priefert Manufacturing in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Priefert is the #1 manufacturer of farm, ranch...
County commissioners vote to create new fire department
In a move that will impact all citizens across Titus County, County Commissioners voted 3-0 to create a county-wide fire department and terminate a decades long contract for fire protection with the City of Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Back in September, the county leaders voted 3-2 to agree in principle...
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 19, 2022
The Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 3 adult persons. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:58 am: Paris Police responded to the 1800 block of Cedar Street to a possible burglary of a habitation in progress. When the officer arrived on scene, the suspects had left the area and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at $2 dollars, replaced the window unit backwards in the window and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Paris Community Players “Drop Dead”
Paris Community Theatre presents the comedy “Drop Dead.” It’s about an odd-ball cast of has-been actors attempting to revive their careers. They must save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call. Performances are:. Performance Dates: (NEW DATES!) Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)
Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Paris High School announces 6 students earned AP Scholar Awards || Sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards. Photo Credit: PHS Photography student Madison Meyer. Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class,...
Paris native Seth Sikes to bring one-man show to PCT Nov. 26, 2022
Paris native, Seth Sikes will be bringing his one-man show From Paris To Manhattan to Paris Community Theater on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris native, Seth Sikes will be bringing his one-man show From Paris To Manhattan to Paris Community Theater on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sikes’s concert will showcase well-known Broadway standards and some of the classics from the American Songbook that have brought Sikes critical acclaim and tickets are now on sale.
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 19, 2022
Paris Police responded to 187 calls for service and arrested 8 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight on October 16, 2022. McCuin,Brickale Adreanna – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; OPEN CONTAINER; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR. Taylor,Thomas Duane –...
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark of Paris
Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark, 63, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark, 63, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence
Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
