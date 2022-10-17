Read full article on original website
Related
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
NOLA.com
Should Jameis Winston be starting quarterback? Jeff Duncan said yes. Saints fans fired back.
Who should be the Saints' starting quarterback? After Sunday's frustrating loss to the Bengals, Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan made his position clear: "There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team's starting quarterback." But plenty of Saints fans disagreed, and they...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives update on Cameron Brate's neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, after taking a scary hit at the end of a reception. Brate was taken to the hospital, but was released in time to fly back to Tampa with the...
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
Saints Without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry Thursday vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints will be short at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week. Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have been ruled out for yet another week. Thomas will miss his fourth straight week with the foot issue, while...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Safety Marcus Maye upgraded, 13 other Saints injury status unchanged
Monday was an estimated injury report for the Saints, but not much changed on Tuesday. The only difference was that Marcus Maye (rib) went from limited to a full go.
Look: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Displays Interesting Memorabilia on Video Game Stream
The Jets coverage maven is already one of the best defenders in the NFL as a rookie.
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Comments / 0