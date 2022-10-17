A Kountze, Texas, man who fatally struck an off-duty deputy who was mowing his yard in July has also been indicted for a federal firearms violation. Michael David Miller, 38, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, charging him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Miller appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson on Oct. 17 and was ordered to be detained pending a detention hearing.

