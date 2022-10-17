Read full article on original website
Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. It will be televised live Monday night on Iowa PBS. The candidates will meet for the debate...
Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies
It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
Ashcroft proposes library rule he says will protect children
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that would impose measures on libraries in Missouri that he says would protect minors from materials determined to be non-age-appropriate. According to Ashcroft, libraries would be required to adopt written policies to determine what constitutes age-appropriate...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7...
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Illinois Poison Control shares tips to keep children safe on Halloween
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is giving out tips to keep your children safe on Halloween. Officials say it is rare for Halloween candy to be poisoned but IPC manages cases each year involving dry ice, glow sticks, and more. “It is very rare to get...
'A Dying Species': One generational Black farmer weighs in as part of under one percent
A United States Department of Agriculture report showed black farmers represent less than 1% of the more than 160,000 farmers in Missouri. The numbers nationally are barely ahead of the Show-Me State, with Black farmers making up 1.4% of the U.S. farming population. One mid-Missouri farmer said the lack of...
National ACT test scores are the lowest they have been in 30 years, Missouri's drops also
Fulton — According to a report from the ACT organization the class of 2022 scored a 19.8 out of 36 nationally, which are the lowest scores in 30 years. Missouri’s class of 2022 scored above the national average with a 20.2, but still lower than previous years. The...
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Illinois ranks 3rd in nation for catalytic converter thefts, says insurance company
Since 2019, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation, according to a recent State Farm report. The insurance provider's data from the most recent 12-month period indicates that Illinois ranked third in the nation in catalytic converter theft. State Farms' top five states in claims being...
Illinois releasing report cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic levels,...
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
Progress on the fall harvest continues across the state of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 16, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 40...
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
