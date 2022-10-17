ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. It will be televised live Monday night on Iowa PBS. The candidates will meet for the debate...
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies

It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
khqa.com

Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Ashcroft proposes library rule he says will protect children

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that would impose measures on libraries in Missouri that he says would protect minors from materials determined to be non-age-appropriate. According to Ashcroft, libraries would be required to adopt written policies to determine what constitutes age-appropriate...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois releasing report cards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic levels,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver

COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
khqa.com

Progress on the fall harvest continues across the state of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 16, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 40...
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy