ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

McDonald's, Krispy Kreme test partnership in Kentucky

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are teaming up to test if a partnership between the two companies is something consumers want. Krispy Kreme issued the announcement on Tuesday, stating the limited-time test will take place at McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area. Starting October 26, the McDonald's locations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJLA

DC Weather: Cold blast to bring temps in lower to mid-50s ahead of Freeze Alert

WASHINGTON (7News) — Colder air has arrived! Temperatures on Tuesday will feel like late November. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s around the DMV. Widespread freezing and below-freezing temperatures are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Freeze Alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy