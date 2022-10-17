Read full article on original website
WJLA
Wes Moore tours Maryland by bus, sharing hugs with potential voters at every stop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland Wes Moore may be setting a campaign record for hugs. He seems to hug every potential voter he meets. “I love being out here; this is family,” he said between hugs in Silver Spring Tuesday. Moore was...
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
WJLA
Violent weeks for DC children pushing city leaders to boost programs, grants
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a violent past few weeks during which children in D.C. were the victims in a number of different cases, city leaders are looking for solutions through programs and grants aimed at helping area youth. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near a...
WJLA
Youngkin announces 'Bold Blue Line' initiative to fight violent crime across Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with law enforcement officials and Virginia leaders on Monday as he announced a new initiative to combat rising crime in Virginia. Operation Bold Blue Line, a five-step initiative focuses on increasing police recruitment, training, retaining, prosecuting and supporting victims and...
WJLA
Women and Alzheimer's: Empowerment forum to raise awareness to be held in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — More and more people are impacted by Alzheimer’s every year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expecting the number of cases to more than double by 2060. But did you know women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s? The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America...
WJLA
First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WJLA
McDonald's, Krispy Kreme test partnership in Kentucky
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are teaming up to test if a partnership between the two companies is something consumers want. Krispy Kreme issued the announcement on Tuesday, stating the limited-time test will take place at McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area. Starting October 26, the McDonald's locations...
WJLA
Raytheon Technologies partners with nonprofit to open technology labs in four DC schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — Raytheon Technologies, which recently moved its global headquarters to Arlington, is now investing in new technology labs that will be available to students at four D.C. high schools: Phelps ACE High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Friendship Collegiate High School, and Friendship Technology Preparatory School.
WJLA
DC Weather: Cold blast to bring temps in lower to mid-50s ahead of Freeze Alert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Colder air has arrived! Temperatures on Tuesday will feel like late November. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s around the DMV. Widespread freezing and below-freezing temperatures are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Freeze Alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
WJLA
DC Weather: Another breezy, cool Wednesday afternoon with warmer air around the corner
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. recorded its coldest low temperature of the season thus far. Frost and Freeze alerts were in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday as some of the coldest air descended upon the region. 7News captured snow falling at Wisp Resort in McHenry. Sunshine is back Wednesday with...
