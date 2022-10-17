ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Explains When Dan Snyder Could Be Voted Out

Following Tuesday's fall meeting, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there's merit to removing Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said. "There's consideration that he should be removed." During this Wednesday's edition of...
WASHINGTON, DC

