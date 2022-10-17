Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Sources: Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction
Sources: Jack Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction & Thoughts
Yardbarker
Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Roger Goodell shares true thoughts on Jim Irsay’s outburst aimed at Commanders’ Dan Snyder
If it was up to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder would have already been removed by the NFL as the owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay told reporters Tuesday that he believes “there is merit to removing him [Snyder] as owner.”. Irsay’s public rebuke of Snyder comes...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Locker: A list of perplexing things said by former Texans executive Jack Easterby
Now that the moment is finally here, Landry Locker presents a list of perplexing things said by Easterby during his tenure as executive vice president of football operations.
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding Months After Browns Trade, 97 MPH In A 70
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Yardbarker
Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
Commanders respond to Colts owner Jim Irsay
The Washington Commanders wasted no time responding to Colts owner Jim Irsay Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations,” a Commanders spokesperson said.
Colts' Jim Irsay Believes There's 'Merit to Removing' Commanders Owner Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes NFL owners are willing to vote out Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.
Ian Rapoport Explains When Dan Snyder Could Be Voted Out
Following Tuesday's fall meeting, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there's merit to removing Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said. "There's consideration that he should be removed." During this Wednesday's edition of...
