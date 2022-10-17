ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Trunk or Treat events scheduled across the Lowcountry

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are hosting events this Halloween to offer a safe alternative for trick-or-treating.

We have compiled a full list of trunk-or-treat events hosted by local law enforcement agencies:

Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Police Department will host its annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at dusk on Halloween. The event will feature decorated police and fire vehicles, free hotdogs, and candy.

Date: October 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Goose Creek City Hall

Walterboro

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police will host a drive-thru Halloween event in Walterboro.

Date: October 28

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: City Water Department (Drive-thru entrance is on Lucus Street. Exit on Carn Street.)

North Charleston

The City of North Charleston’s Harvest Fest will feature trick-or-treating on the street, children’s activities, a petting zoo, and a craft fair.

Date: October 22

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Park Circle (East Montague Avenue)

Mount Pleasant

Join the town of Mount Pleasant for trick-or-treating and a showing of Ghostbusters Afterlife this Halloween! At sunset, Carolina Park will turn into a Halloween extravaganza with candy, costumes, food trucks, a petting zoo, and a photo booth. The event is hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Fire Department, and town officials.

Date: October 28

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Carolina Park Soccer Complex

Downtown Charleston

Charleston Police will host their annual Halloween Howl this Saturday downtown. The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun.

Date: October 20

Time 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard

Hollywood

Join Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a trunk-or-treat event Halloween weekend. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy.

Date: October 30

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Hollywood Town Hall

Awendaw

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will bring their trunk or treat the Awendaw community on October 29. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume to trick-or-treat at decorated vehicles.

Date: October 29

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Awendaw Town Park

Georgetown

The Georgetown Fire Department and the City of Georgetown will pass out bags of candy to children age 12 and under.

Date: October 31

Time: 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Location: Front Street

