#5 Syracuse Men’s Soccer picks up road win at #11 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Clinical attacking performances from Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson sparked No. 5 Syracuse men’s soccer in a critical 2-1 road win against No. 11 Louisville. The Orange cushioned their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division race. Syracuse has 15 points, five clear of second-place Louisville. There are just two conference matches remaining on Syracuse’s schedule. The Orange travel to NC State on Oct. 22 before wrapping up the season against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Boston College on Oct. 28.
“Starting 6-0 is something that is extremely special:”Dino Babers addresses the media following win over NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 24-9 win over #15 NC State. Syracuse has clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader was 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse held NC State to just...
Late goal ends VVS’ season, sends Mexico to Class B girl’s quarterfinals
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Sectional play started on Tuesday in classes B, C, and D for girls’ soccer, one of the most highly contested matchups was the eight-seed, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, hosting the nine-seed, Mexico, with advancement to the Class B Quarterfinal on the line. The majority of the scoring...
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday. Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer...
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
Adopt dogs at Stevens-Swan for 1/2 price through October
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’ and Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is celebrating with discounts on adoption fees. For the entire month of October, Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is offering ½ price on adoptions. The offer will officially end on 10/29.
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
