LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Clinical attacking performances from Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson sparked No. 5 Syracuse men’s soccer in a critical 2-1 road win against No. 11 Louisville. The Orange cushioned their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division race. Syracuse has 15 points, five clear of second-place Louisville. There are just two conference matches remaining on Syracuse’s schedule. The Orange travel to NC State on Oct. 22 before wrapping up the season against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Boston College on Oct. 28.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO