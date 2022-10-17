Read full article on original website
Related
Saratoga begins water valve replacement project
DPW Commissioner Jason Golub announced a water infrastructure improvement project is underway. The project aims to replace the 24-inch water valves that were originally installed in the 1930s.
Construction complete for new apartment building, set to bring tax revenue to Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials revealed a new apartment building on N. Pearl St. and Wilson St. that is projected to bring $137,957 in tax revenue annually to the city. With a price tag of $3.25 Million, the vacant lot is now transformed. City leaders said it’s another step by the city to invest […]
Saratoga police accuse Halfmoon man of trespassing
On October 18, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff's Office responded to a place on Middletown Road in Halfmoon after a report of a trespass. Police arrested Steven A. Dunn after an off-duty Trooper found him on the property.
Man arrested in Queensbury burglary case
A man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in connection with a recent burglary at a local Queensbury business.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Canajoharie PD looking for Beech-Nut graffiti vandals
The Canajoharie Police Department is trying to find the person, or people, who recently tagged the old Beech-Nut Factory with graffiti.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
19-Year-Old Facing Felony Charges For Burglarizing Ballston Home, Police Say
A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into a Capital Region home and stealing property. William Kelone, of Schenectady, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 13, following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Kelone was responsible for stealing two dirt bikes from a building...
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child
The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child.
Washington County fire under investigation
A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
Halfmoon woman accused of stealing from car
Clifton Park State Police arrested Corrine M. Bentley, 38 of Halfmoon on October 15. Around 10:25 p.m., Troopers got a complaint that a woman was going through items inside a parked car at a home in Halfmoon.
Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Healthcare aid allegedly steals from resident
State Police arrested Deborah J. Miller, 42 of Bethlehem on October 17. Police report Miller was arrested after an investigation into theft at a senior living facility.
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
Middle Granville man dies in Fort Ann rollover
A 79-year-old Middle Granville man died Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped near State Route 22 in Fort Ann.
Otsego County Sheriff charge 3 with meth possession in Town of Springfield
TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reports that three people have been charged with the possession of meth after a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield back in September of 2022. According to the Sheriff, on Thursday, September 29th, deputies pulled over...
