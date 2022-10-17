ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga police accuse Halfmoon man of trespassing

On October 18, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff's Office responded to a place on Middletown Road in Halfmoon after a report of a trespass. Police arrested Steven A. Dunn after an off-duty Trooper found him on the property.
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

