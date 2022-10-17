Read full article on original website
Mayor Brown, Common Council accused of gerrymandering in lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The group Our City Action Buffalo said it filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Buffalo Common Council and Mayor Byron Brown over the city’s recently passed redistricting maps. The group also named the Erie County Board of Elections in the lawsuit. They said that they are seeking an injunction on this […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
wellsvillesun.com
18 Allegany County officials in line for pay raise
Read the proposed salaries for the top jobs in Allegany County government. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Allegany County Board of Legislators in the County Legislative Chambers, Room 221, County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, New York 14813, on October 26, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. in connection with a proposed local law, entitled “A Local Law to Provide Increases in the Compensation of Certain County Officers,” the text of which is as follows:
wnypapers.com
Start of construction on $55 million wastewater treatment project in Buffalo
State investment advances Buffalo Sewer Authority's plan to improve treatment and reduce sewer overflows to Niagara River. √ NYS: Modernizing aging infrastructure will help protect public health and the environment. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction...
DA looking for victim impact statements ahead of former Williamsville jeweler parole hearing
Paul J. Blarr, 56, of Amherst, was the owner of RSNP Diamond Exchange on Main Street in Williamsville.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
After a long back and forth, many conferences with his attorney and conversations in the courtroom and several recesses Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the the killing of 2 farm workers in Alexander in March has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Cruz, who is 18, was offered a plea deal after he tried to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette and was caught. Cruz said he didn’t understand and had to have the deal and charges explained to him multiple times. After saying he wouldn’t take the deal, he changed his mind after a conversation in the courtroom and accepted it. He will be sentenced on December 13th.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water
The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County awarded $1.3 million from Department of Justice to fight substance abuse
The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) has been awarded a $1.3 million grant from the federal Department of Justice to support its efforts in the battle against substance abuse and overdoses. The grant will fund a two-pronged, harm-reduction approach connecting individuals to recovery supports and treatment while diverting from criminal justice involvement.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation
Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
After nearly a day of discussion, multiple conferences with his attorney, conversations in the courtroom and several recesses called by the judge, 19-year-old Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the killing of two farm workers in Alexander last March, has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Additionally, Cruz also attempted to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette. Cruz needed the specifics of the plea deal and charges explained to him multiple times; at one point, he said that he only had a 9th grade education and never earned his GED. By the end of the day, he accepted the plea following a conversation in the courtroom with the judge, his lawyer and at least one family member present. The offer Cruz eventually accepted was a guilty plea to two counts of murder in the second degree, with a sentencing cap of 20 years to life on each count to run concurrently and a guilty plea intimidating a witness with any sentence on that conviction to run concurrently. The plea satisfies all other pending charges. If he stays out of trouble in prison, he could be a free man in 15 years. Cruz is on the schedule to be sentenced on December 13th.
Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence. Langworthy stated that there should be a stronger focus on mental heath. He said New York has more gun laws that any other place in the country but […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls USA: Public Employees Federation citywide convention brings business to region
Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome the 44th annual Public Employees Federation (PEF) convention from Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Since 1979, PEF has been certified as the collective bargaining agent for the members of the professional, scientific and technical units of New...
Waterkeeper study shows 100 percent of local waters tested have PFAS pollution
A new national study serves as a wake up call when it comes to widespread PFAS pollution in our surface waters both across the United States, and here at home in Western New York.
Buffalo Public Schools to host bus aide hiring event
Buffalo Public Schools will host open interviews at a hiring event for school bus aide positions in Buffalo.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
These Are The Top 5 Crimes West Seneca Police Responded To This Year
The year isn't over yet, but police in West Seneca have been pretty busy. The West Seneca Police Department's crime statistics give an insight into which crimes are committed. These can obviously change given that there are still two and half months left in the year, but this give you an idea of what's committed the most.
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
ubspectrum.com
UPD says it has ‘made significant progress in identifying individuals involved’ in Ellicott stabbing
UPD said in a statement that it has “made significant progress in identifying individuals involved” in a fatal stabbing that took place outside of the Ellicott complex Friday evening. Police declined to disclose any further information about the individuals involved. It remains unclear what that “progress” entails or...
