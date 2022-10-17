ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Harckham secures $500K grant to reopen Putnam Hospital birthing center

CARMEL – State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $500,000 of state funding to reopen the Birthing Center in Putnam Hospital, a 164-bed acute care facility located in Carmel. Maternity services at Putnam Hospital were temporarily suspended in March 2022, and since then the maternity unit has been undergoing renovations. Total estimated cost of the renovations is $1- to $2 million.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Robin Lee Spencer

Robin Lee Spencer, 63, recently of Verbank, NY, formerly a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Verbank surrounded by her loving family. She fought hard against pulmonary fibrosis and cancer. Born on August 13, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Betty (Pruner) Alden.
VERBANK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Elizabeth Holz Buehler

Elizabeth Holz Buehler, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Putnam Hospital, Carmel, NY. She was born on May 14, 1935, in Queens, NY to Annemarie Schneider and Max Holz. She was raised in Mt. Vernon and graduated from A.B. Davis High School. On June 18, 1954, she...
PAWLING, NY
PIX11

Westchester County residents demand better bus service

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Ellenville Elementary School principal honored with national distinction

A Hudson Valley principal is being recognized for her hard work with a national distinction and opportunity to help underprivileged kids in Guatemala. Ellenville Elementary School principal Nicole Ey was chosen among dozens of national candidates to be among the 2022 Class of National Distinguished Elementary School Principals. She was...
ELLENVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Flu Explosion Triggers Public Health Advisory in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is being warned to take action now before the cold weather makes things worse. Hudson Valley officials have announced that this year's flu season is already 500 times worse than last year, and we're only getting started. Last year 22,000 Americans died from the flu. If the past few weeks are any indication, that number could wind up being significantly higher this year.

Community Policy