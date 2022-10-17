ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Doncaster or Saint-Cloud under consideration for Arrest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Po7tv_0icFqaMQ00

Top-class prospect Arrest could line up in either Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Trophy or the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is held in high regard by both the team at Clarehaven and owners Juddmonte – and could throw his name into the Classic picture for next season when reporting for Group One action for the first time.

Third to fellow Juddmonte colt Nostrum when sent off favourite on debut at Sandown, he has since highlighted his talent in grinding down subsequent dual winner Desert Order on his return to the Esher venue for his second appearance and then following up with a facile success at Ffos Las.

Connections are willing to bide their time before committing to either a trip up the A1 to Town Moor for a race the Gosdens have never won or a journey across the Channel to the French capital where the son of Frankel would be stepping up to 10 furlongs.

However, there is no doubting Arrest’s potential, and his team believe he could develop into an “exciting middle-distance colt” in 2023 and join the likes of Nostrum and Chaldean by representing the famous green, pink and white silks in some of the biggest races of the year.

“We’re not certain where we’re going just yet,” said Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon.

He could be a high-class 10-or 12-furlong horse which is the important bit

“I spoke with John and Thady this morning and they will make their mind up over the next few days. They are looking at the race at Saint-Cloud as well as Doncaster. They are both on Saturday and he will run in one or the other, but we’re not sure which one.

“He is a fine big horse and I think he is all about next year really. John and Thady are aware of that, and I think are very much mindful that they don’t want to do any harm this year, so if there is one race looking a little weaker than the other then I would say that would be the way we would go.”

On hopes for next season Mahon added: “He is very much a horse for next year. He is a big horse with a big frame on him which he hasn’t built yet, and I think he could make into an exciting middle-distance colt next season.

“I’d say he’s definitely a 10 to 12 furlong horse. I don’t know if he’d go any further, but he could be a high class 10- or 12-furlong horse which is the important bit.

“The team at Clarehaven have always liked him from early in the summer and I do think they feel he has considerable potential.

“They are mindful that he is big and immature, and it is a case of nursing him through this year and letting him develop and strengthen over the winter. Then he can be a nice colt and hopefully he can be in the mix with the likes of Chaldean and Nostrum next year.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Military Order in Derby picture after upholding family honour at Newmarket

Military Order capped a fine day at Newmarket for Charlie Appleby and William Buick as the Godolphin duo enjoyed a four-timer on the Rowley Mile. Appleby won the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes with St Leger hero Hurricane Lane in 2020 and Adayar’s brother made no mistake on his second racecourse start, obliging as the 8-11 favourite.
newschain

Auguste Rodin tops Futurity Trophy field for O’Brien

Auguste Rodin heads eight entries for Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes on Saturday as Aidan O’Brien looks for a record 11th win in the race. Although only second to Beresford Stakes winner Crypto Force on debut, the son of Deep Impact has impressed in his two outings since, landing the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown during Irish Champions Weekend.
newschain

Win My Wings has Wetherby outing in her sights

Christian Williams will unleash Win My Wings in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as a starting point to a possible tilt at the Grand National. The Welsh trainer saddled the mare to success in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last April, with stablemate Kitty’s Light chasing her home in second.
newschain

Saffron Beach booked for Breeders’ Cup challenge

Saffron Beach will head to the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf after pleasing Jane Chapple-Hyam in her most recent piece of work. Winner of last year’s Sun Chariot at Newmarket, she earned a second Group One prize when landing the Prix Rothschild at Deauville in August. Runner-up...
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
Daily Mail

YouTube prankster Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis who barged into England cricket star Johnny Bairstow when he ran onto pitch during Test match is banned from all sporting events for two years

A YouTube prankster who barged into England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after running onto the pitch during a Test match has been banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years. Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis, 34, crashed into the unsuspecting batsman during a stunt for an 'amusing' video on...
newschain

Modern Games to captain Appleby’s Keeneland team

Adayar may be highly unlikely to board the plane to Keeneland, but Charlie Appleby still has plenty of aces at his disposal as he puts the finishing touches to his Breeders’ Cup plans. Appleby holds an envious record at the end-of-season showpiece, winning six Breeders’ Cup races from just...
KENTUCKY STATE
newschain

Appleby sets out 10-furlong ambition for Adayar next year

Charlie Appleby would like to win a 10-furlong Group One with Adayar when the 2021 Derby and King George winner returns next season – but a run at the Breeders’ Cup is now looking unlikely. Having missed most of the season, the son of Frankel made light work...
newschain

Baaeed bound for Nunnery Stud following Ascot swansong

Baaeed will officially join the Shadwell stallion roster at Nunnery Stud in 2023. The William Haggas-trained colt saw his career come to an end on Saturday when he was beaten into fourth place in the Qipco Champion Stakes, the first and only defeat of an otherwise impeccable career during which he won 10 races – including six Group Ones.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy