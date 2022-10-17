ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages

A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs

BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations.  The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
Hilltop

First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority

After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20

LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
LA PLATA, MD
DCist

D.C. Council Approves Medicaid Contracts, Adopts First Slate Of Reforms For Troubled Housing Authority

Few were satisfied with the overall process, but on Tuesday D.C. lawmakers approved large contracts for three companies to offer health insurance to hundreds of thousands of low-income residents. They also took a first step towards reforming the troubled D.C. Housing Authority, with has come under renewed fire since a federal audit identified a litany of problems with how the city’s stock of public housing is managed.
WUSA9

Officials come together to discuss violence in DC

WASHINGTON — DC officials came together for a meeting regarding public safety in the District Tuesday evening. The line-up of speakers included DC Police Chief Robert Contee, Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and the founder of the T.R.I.G.G.E.R Project, a local organization that focuses on fighting gun violence.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out

A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
fox5dc.com

Ex-DC deputy mayor's next court date pushed to December

WASHINGTON - DC’s former deputy mayor of public safety and justice did not appear for an arraignment at the Arlington County Courthouse at 2 pm Monday. Chris Geldart is charged with assault and battery after a scuffle that was caught on camera and FOX 5 DC has the exclusive footage.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy