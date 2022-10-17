Read full article on original website
Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year
An outdoor science presentation turned into a celebration at Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and State Superintendent Christina Grant named Jermar […] The post Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
NBC Washington
DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages
A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WJLA
Teachers union files Unfair Labor Practice charge against Montgomery County Public Schools
Teachers with the Montgomery County Education Association say after weeks of stalled negotiations they are filing an Unfair Labor Practice charge against MCPS. The educators held a rally on October 18th at the MCPS Board of Education building in Rockville. "We were ready to start negotiations. We've sent over 20...
Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs
BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations. The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
howafrica.com
Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years
Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
DC Marching band plans to purchase new instruments, uniforms and cover travel cost with donations
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — From the hallways of Eastern High School, the melodious tunes of the Blue and White Marching Machine can be heard. Led by their director, James Perry, you’ll rarely find this band at ease. "They keep me young," he said. Perry's award-winning band recently received...
Hilltop
First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority
After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
Bay Net
Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20
LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
D.C. Council Approves Medicaid Contracts, Adopts First Slate Of Reforms For Troubled Housing Authority
Few were satisfied with the overall process, but on Tuesday D.C. lawmakers approved large contracts for three companies to offer health insurance to hundreds of thousands of low-income residents. They also took a first step towards reforming the troubled D.C. Housing Authority, with has come under renewed fire since a federal audit identified a litany of problems with how the city’s stock of public housing is managed.
Officials come together to discuss violence in DC
WASHINGTON — DC officials came together for a meeting regarding public safety in the District Tuesday evening. The line-up of speakers included DC Police Chief Robert Contee, Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and the founder of the T.R.I.G.G.E.R Project, a local organization that focuses on fighting gun violence.
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
WTOP
Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out
A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
fox5dc.com
Ex-DC deputy mayor's next court date pushed to December
WASHINGTON - DC’s former deputy mayor of public safety and justice did not appear for an arraignment at the Arlington County Courthouse at 2 pm Monday. Chris Geldart is charged with assault and battery after a scuffle that was caught on camera and FOX 5 DC has the exclusive footage.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
