Read full article on original website
Related
Apple issues warning for MILLIONS of iPhone owners to check crucial setting today
ALL iPhone owners have been urged to check their settings for updates immediately. Apple recently released its new operating system, iOS 16, which includes a series of crucial security and safety features. Additionally, the new update came with plenty of handy tools. These new safety tools can help protect your...
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
5 reasons why I'm waiting for the iPhone 15 Plus
The new larger iPhone is good, but the next generation could be the best iPhone ever
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
CNBC
Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad and updated Apple TV 4K
Apple announced new versions of its iPad Pros, a new 10th-generation iPad and an updated Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros: an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model. The launches give Apple even more new gadgets...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: which is better?
The new iPhone 14 Pro is brighter and faster than the standard iPhone 14. It also comes with a fancy 48MP camera. But is it a better buy?
Apple Insider
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
cracked.com
Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days
This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Apple Insider
Apple rumored to launch M2 iPad Pro on Tuesday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcomingiPad Pro line on October 18. It is looking more likely that Apple will announce its newest entry into the iPad Pro line on Tuesday. The...
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Android Authority
How to set up a personal hotspot on an iPhone
Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
Apple Insider
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple Insider
How to stop iMessage from reverting to SMS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When an iPhone can't send aniMessage over the internet, it reverts to unencrypted SMS texts automatically. Here's how to prevent that from happening. Apple has offered end-to-end encrypted messaging across its devices since iMessage...
Apple Insider
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch
Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2 iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its whole online store with a "Be right back" notice. It went down at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern, and rumors suggest that there will be a press release announcement, and the resumption of the store, at 9 a.m. Eastern.
Apple Insider
Apple Siri Remote now USB-C, as death knell tolls for Lightning
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to USB-C on the entry-level iPad, Apple snuck in a small but significant update to the Siri Remote during its Tuesday press releases. That Siri Remote now also uses a USB-C port for charging rather than Lightning.
Comments / 0