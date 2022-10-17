Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.

