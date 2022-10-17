ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad

The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Apple Insider

Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
cracked.com

Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days

This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
Apple Insider

Apple rumored to launch M2 iPad Pro on Tuesday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcomingiPad Pro line on October 18. It is looking more likely that Apple will announce its newest entry into the iPad Pro line on Tuesday. The...
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Android Authority

How to set up a personal hotspot on an iPhone

Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
Benzinga

Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report

With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
Apple Insider

What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple Insider

How to stop iMessage from reverting to SMS

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When an iPhone can't send aniMessage over the internet, it reverts to unencrypted SMS texts automatically. Here's how to prevent that from happening. Apple has offered end-to-end encrypted messaging across its devices since iMessage...
Apple Insider

Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch

Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2 iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its whole online store with a "Be right back" notice. It went down at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern, and rumors suggest that there will be a press release announcement, and the resumption of the store, at 9 a.m. Eastern.
Apple Insider

Apple Siri Remote now USB-C, as death knell tolls for Lightning

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to USB-C on the entry-level iPad, Apple snuck in a small but significant update to the Siri Remote during its Tuesday press releases. That Siri Remote now also uses a USB-C port for charging rather than Lightning.

