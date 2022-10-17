ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they are not telling you or us or anyone for that matter, is that no one, not a single one landlord wants to accept a flat fee for his home when he can simply let the market demand set the rate. The flat rate of $1,200+ offered by HUD is so low that HUD knows that no landlord wants to accept anything other than TOP DOLLAR MARKET RATES! HUD knows this all to well, that’s why upon issuance of a HUD Section 8 Housing Voucher after being on the HUD waitlist for years and tears. You quickly learn how worthless the HUD SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHER IS. ITS PRACTICALLY WORTHLESS SINCE NO AFFORDABLE HOUSING EXISTS!

We did section 8 housing on a rental for a few years, which was a big mistake. They were sketchy from the beginning, and they destroyed our house. Then we couldn’t get them out. My advice would be if you were a homeowner and were going to rent out your house, never, never do section 8

I think we should do away with Section 8 or it should only be available for people who have paid into taxes and they're having a hard time like our seniors are veterans Etc it should not be for losers who don't want to better their self

spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
nenc-la.org

HACLA Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Reopens Today

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has announced that for the first time in five years, applications for the lottery to join the Section 8 Wait List will reopen on October 17th at 6:00am. At this initial phase of the process, applicants will only need to provide basic contact information including an email, social security number, and the combined annual income for all people who live in the household. If selected in the lottery, applicants will be notified and be asked to provide more detailed information, including proof of income. Please follow this link to learn more. If you need assistance completing the application, please contact Councilmember Lee’s office at (818) 882-1212.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California Midterm Election 2022: Breakdown of propositions on the ballot

LOS ANGELES - There are seven propositions this year on the California ballot. They range from a woman's right to have an abortion to gambling and education to healthcare. Below is a breakdown of each proposition. Prop. 1: Reproductive rights. Proposition 1 centers around whether to preserve reproductive health care...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district

LOS ANGELES - Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district. According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
