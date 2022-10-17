What they are not telling you or us or anyone for that matter, is that no one, not a single one landlord wants to accept a flat fee for his home when he can simply let the market demand set the rate. The flat rate of $1,200+ offered by HUD is so low that HUD knows that no landlord wants to accept anything other than TOP DOLLAR MARKET RATES! HUD knows this all to well, that’s why upon issuance of a HUD Section 8 Housing Voucher after being on the HUD waitlist for years and tears. You quickly learn how worthless the HUD SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHER IS. ITS PRACTICALLY WORTHLESS SINCE NO AFFORDABLE HOUSING EXISTS!
We did section 8 housing on a rental for a few years, which was a big mistake. They were sketchy from the beginning, and they destroyed our house. Then we couldn’t get them out. My advice would be if you were a homeowner and were going to rent out your house, never, never do section 8
I think we should do away with Section 8 or it should only be available for people who have paid into taxes and they're having a hard time like our seniors are veterans Etc it should not be for losers who don't want to better their self
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
