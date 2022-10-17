Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives locate stolen camper while executing a search warrant in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe located a stolen camper while executing a search warrant on the city’s east side. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Dayton Street on Tuesday. Officers with the Chillicothe Police...
wktn.com
Prospect Man Killed in Weekend ATV Accident in Marion County
An accident involving an all terrain vehicle claimed the life of a Prospect man over the weekend. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the Marion County village where they discovered that 48 year old William A. Simmers was operating the ATV north on Main Street and traveled off the road where the vehicle struck a tree.
WKYC
Authorities ID 2 men killed in plane crash into Marietta car dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who were killed when a private plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta Tuesday morning. The occupants were identified as 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio and 45-year-old Eric...
80-year-old man missing from Circleville nursing facility
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help in locating an 80-year-old man who was reported missing after driving away from his nursing facility late Tuesday night. Police say Robert Bretz suffers from dementia and other health issues and was last seen on Atwater Avenue in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers search for the suspects involved in an attempted home invasion in Chillicothe. It happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street on the city’s east side. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 9-1-1 caller to dispatchers that two or...
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday claimed the life of one person and sent another to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters injured while battling a house fire in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —Fire and rescue personnel responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Pickaway County. According to reports, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle in Orient. The fire, sources said, appeared to have started in one room of the...
Police look for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing nine bottles of liquor from a store in Clintonville. Police say on Sept. 7, a man walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying […]
peakofohio.com
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
Fox 19
State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2013 case of a woman whose death was ruled an accidental drowning will get a second look after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations review. Wilmington police, on BCI’s suggestions, are expected to conduct follow-up interviews and polygraphs in the mysterious death of Casey Pitzer.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
