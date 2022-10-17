ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Comments / 1

NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Prospect Man Killed in Weekend ATV Accident in Marion County

An accident involving an all terrain vehicle claimed the life of a Prospect man over the weekend. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the Marion County village where they discovered that 48 year old William A. Simmers was operating the ATV north on Main Street and traveled off the road where the vehicle struck a tree.
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

80-year-old man missing from Circleville nursing facility

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help in locating an 80-year-old man who was reported missing after driving away from his nursing facility late Tuesday night. Police say Robert Bretz suffers from dementia and other health issues and was last seen on Atwater Avenue in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters injured while battling a house fire in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —Fire and rescue personnel responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Pickaway County. According to reports, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle in Orient. The fire, sources said, appeared to have started in one room of the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge

A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH

