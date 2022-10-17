Read full article on original website
Payments from Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to be made starting next week, $6.4M raised
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, millions of dollars from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will start to go to people directly impacted by the Tops mass shooting. Some of these payments may take a little time to be received, while hundreds of people who applied to receive money won’t see a penny. Three days […]
wnypapers.com
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Power Vista 'Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular'
√ Pose for photos with Lloyd, Niagara County’s SPCA dog battling terminal illness & inspiring Western New York community. The New York Power Authority will host its annual “Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road.
Final preparations being made to distribute money raised for '5/14 Survivors Fund'
Funds from the “5/14 Survivors Fund” are set to been distributed in the coming weeks to the survivors of the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Read more here:
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Buffalo Central Terminal Launches ‘Seat at the Table’ on Great Lawn
Join the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. (CTRC) at 4pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn to celebrate the launch and ribbon cutting for Seat at the Table, a new community gathering space on the Terminal Great Lawn featuring custom creations by youth with The Foundry’s workforce development program.
wnypapers.com
ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness
Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
wnypapers.com
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC
Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
Catholic Health to share information on jobs at new Lockport hospital
Information on positions in a variety of fields, including nursing, imaging, environmental services and more will be provided.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Buffalo Public Schools to host bus aide hiring event
Buffalo Public Schools will host open interviews at a hiring event for school bus aide positions in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
Start of construction on $55 million wastewater treatment project in Buffalo
State investment advances Buffalo Sewer Authority's plan to improve treatment and reduce sewer overflows to Niagara River. √ NYS: Modernizing aging infrastructure will help protect public health and the environment. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls USA: Public Employees Federation citywide convention brings business to region
Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome the 44th annual Public Employees Federation (PEF) convention from Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Since 1979, PEF has been certified as the collective bargaining agent for the members of the professional, scientific and technical units of New...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
buffalorising.com
The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell
The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Hot Light: Could Buffalo Be Getting A Krispy Kreme Soon?
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme Donuts, there is some potentially good news for you. Buffalo could soon have access to Krispy Kreme again. It's been around 14 years since Buffalo had a Krispy Kreme of its own. The Krispy Kreme location at 1250 Niagara Falls Blvd. shut its doors on August 13, 2022. That location, franchised by Chris D'Angelo of Dynamic Doughnuts, had been open for six years. The only remaining location at the time, also run by Dynamic Doughnuts, shut the doors of its store at 2021 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga in 2008.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
Teachers residency program helping with teacher shortages
The University at Buffalo just received a $3.5 million grant to expand its teacher residency program, which will alleviate the teacher shortage in the Kenton School District.
