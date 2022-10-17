Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce
Funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will provide scholarships for graduate students from underrepresented groups. The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo City Mission launches annual 'One Mission, One Hope' fall campaign & turkey drive
Campaign aims to raise $3.3 million to provide critical programs & services to Western New York’s homeless community; annual turkey drive sets a goal of 1,000 donated turkeys to collect before Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign. Named...
wnypapers.com
Start of construction on $55 million wastewater treatment project in Buffalo
State investment advances Buffalo Sewer Authority's plan to improve treatment and reduce sewer overflows to Niagara River. √ NYS: Modernizing aging infrastructure will help protect public health and the environment. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Power Vista 'Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular'
√ Pose for photos with Lloyd, Niagara County’s SPCA dog battling terminal illness & inspiring Western New York community. The New York Power Authority will host its annual “Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road.
wnypapers.com
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation
Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County awarded $1.3 million from Department of Justice to fight substance abuse
The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) has been awarded a $1.3 million grant from the federal Department of Justice to support its efforts in the battle against substance abuse and overdoses. The grant will fund a two-pronged, harm-reduction approach connecting individuals to recovery supports and treatment while diverting from criminal justice involvement.
wnypapers.com
Artpark & Company shares record-breaking results from 2022 season
Artpark & Company on Tuesday announced its recently concluded 2022 season was “one of its strongest and programmatically rich” in recent history. Since May, 271 events/workshops and programs have served close to 150,000 visitors, a 156% increase from 2021. Artpark & Company also employed 362 staff, who, along with 74 volunteers, supported 967 artists and their touring teams throughout the season. The estimated economic impact is $10 million.
wnypapers.com
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls
Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
wnypapers.com
UB: Update from university police on Friday's tragic incident on north campus
Submitted by the University at Buffalo on Saturday. University at Buffalo Police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing that occurred at Moody Terrace roadway near Richmond Quad (Ellicott Complex) on north campus Friday evening. University police investigators have made significant progress in the investigation and believe this was a targeted...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown
The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
wnypapers.com
'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company
At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
wnypapers.com
Journey to bring 'Freedom Tour' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center
√ Diamond-selling rock band will be joined on tour by very special guest Toto. One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their successful tour with the “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” featuring, very special guest Toto. Journey, Diamond-selling Rock...
wnypapers.com
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Comments / 0