Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Took So Long That Atreus' Voice Dropped, Leading To Some Challenging Editing
God of War Ragnarok's recording sessions took so long that Atreus' actor's voice dropped, requiring some sound wizardry to balance out the actor's performance. Sony shared a video this week giving fans a behind the scenes look at the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok. It's been a good few years since the last game was released, so it isn't surprising that Atreus' voice actor, Sunny Suljic, has gone through some vocal changes. But as a result the team made some changes.
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Remake Officially Announced
After months of speculation and reports, Konami officially confirmed its Silent Hill 2 remake during the Silent Hill Transmission video presentation. The game, which opened the presentation with an impressive trailer, looks to be rebuilt from the ground up while still keeping the essence of the 2001 original intact. The...
Gamespot
Silent Hill F Is A Brand-New Game In The Franchise From Resident Evil Re:Verse Dev
During the Silent Hill Transmission today, Konami announced the next core game in the Silent Hill franchise: Silent Hill F, which will be developed by Resident Evil Re:Verse developer Neobards Entertainment. The game's story will be penned by famed Japanese writer Ryukishi07, the author of the When They Cry visual...
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
John Leguizamo criticizes Super Mario Bros. remake casting, applauds 'colour-blind' casting of original movie
John Leguizamo called out "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for the lack of diversity in casting. The actor starred in the original as Luigi.
Gamespot
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Was Actually Offered $15,000 For Bayonetta 3, New Report Says
New details have come to light regarding the Bayonetta 3 voice acting situation. For those just catching up, Hellena Taylor--who voiced Bayonetta in the first two games--is not coming back for the third title due to a reported pay dispute. In a series of videos uploaded to Twitter over the weekend, Taylor claimed she was offered $4,000 for Bayonetta 3, a figure she said was "insulting."
Gamespot
Silent Hill: Townfall Teaser Trailer Revealed
As part of October 19's Silent Hill Transmission, a new entry in the Silent Hill series has been revealed. Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and the BAFTA award-winning No Code studio. While the conference featured a short teaser trailer, not much has been revealed about the upcoming game. However, No Code creative director Jon McKellan stated the game respects the Silent Hill franchise, while doing "something a little bit different" with the series' source material.
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film
The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Film Adaptation Is Coming From Original Film's Director And Producer
A new movie entitled Return to Silent Hill is upcoming from the creators of the original 2006 film. The movie is an adaptation of Silent Hill 2 and is currently in production. In the Silent Hill Transmission, Rui Naito, assistant producer at Konami and lead of IP and cross-media development for Silent Hill, described the film as the "catalyst" for new Silent Hill games. Victor Hadida, producer of the original Silent Hill films, reached out to Konami with a proposal to make a new film. This brought on the urge to revive the franchise to coincide with the creation of the new film. Christophe Gans, who directed the original film as well as cult classic Brotherhood of the Wolf, is set to direct.
Gamespot
Netflix Is Developing 55 Games Currently
Netflix's relatively new gaming section launched at the end of 2021, and in 2022, the company has been ramping up its library with games--some of them quite impressive, like the mobile port of Into The Breach Advanced Edition. But it appears the company not only wants ports, but also wants to develop original games as well.
Gamespot
Overwatch Veteran Starts New Netflix Game Studio Aiming To "Reinvent What Games Can Be"
Netflix is making moves in the video game space, recently announcing that it is starting another internal game studio headed up by games industry veteran Chacko Sonny of Overwatch and God of War fame. This will be Netflix's fifth internal game development studio. Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt event this...
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
IGN
Return to Silent Hill - Official Announcement Featurette
Join film director and producer Christophe Gans, and producer Victor Hadida to learn more about Return to Silent Hill - a new movie adaptation of the popular psychological horror game, Silent Hill 2. The film tells the story of a young man who is returning to Silent Hill to search for his wife, Mary. Here's a detailed look at how it's being adapted into a film, from redesigning its creepy monsters to capturing the original game's overall tone.
Studiocanal & ‘Star Wars’ Art Director Underway On All-Female Shark Thriller ‘Something In The Water’; ‘Ten Percent’ & ‘Outlander’ Stars Among Cast — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in the Dominican Republic on Studiocanal’s all-female shark survival thriller Something In The Water, which will be directed by Justice League and Star Wars: Episode VII art director Hayley Easton Street. The movie will follow a dream wedding which turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends must fight for their lives in open water. Written by Cat Clarke (Ten Percent) and produced by Julie Baines (Triangle), the film’s cast of rising actors includes Hiftu Quasem (Ten Percent), Lauren Lyle (Outlander), Natalie Mitson(The Last Bus), Nicole Rieko Setsuko (Only One Gets Out Alive), and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart (Ten Percent). Studiocanal is handling sales on the movie and will continue talks with buyers at the AFM. The project has gone through...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
Comments / 0