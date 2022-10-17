ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business

PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam involving callers who pretend to be police employees. To make the calls more authentic, scammers are using software that makes it appear as though they’re calling from the department. When victims see Scottsdale police on their caller ID and answer, scammers say they have a warrant and demand that it be paid over the phone with credit or gift cards or money orders. These scammers are said to be very threatening, and try to scare victims using personal information they found online. If payment isn’t sent, they threaten arrest.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say

A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTLA

Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody

A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Larson, who they described […]
FRESNO, CA
tribunenewsnow.com

Deputies locate $1.4 million in illegal drugs on roadside after suspect flees

On Oct.10, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 300 near Goodwater, for civil traffic violations. Rafael Quihui Andrade, 29, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, and Iracema Ramirez, 37, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug were arrested. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail and are each being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officer assaulted while investigating shooting call in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - An officer who was investigating a shooting call early Monday morning at a home in west Phoenix was assaulted by a suspect, police said. The incident happened on Oct. 17 at a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to the home for reports of an injured person and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ

