SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam involving callers who pretend to be police employees. To make the calls more authentic, scammers are using software that makes it appear as though they’re calling from the department. When victims see Scottsdale police on their caller ID and answer, scammers say they have a warrant and demand that it be paid over the phone with credit or gift cards or money orders. These scammers are said to be very threatening, and try to scare victims using personal information they found online. If payment isn’t sent, they threaten arrest.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO