One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot.

Deputies determined that only one man had been shot. He was “seriously wounded” and taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. A woman was also taken by ambulance to the hospital for an apparent panic attack.

JCSD investigators are searching for a male suspect who may be the shooter in this case. They said more information about the shooting will be released at a later time.

