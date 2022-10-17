ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man injured in Jones County shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot.

Woman accused of threatening witness in sex crime case

Deputies determined that only one man had been shot. He was “seriously wounded” and taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. A woman was also taken by ambulance to the hospital for an apparent panic attack.

JCSD investigators are searching for a male suspect who may be the shooter in this case. They said more information about the shooting will be released at a later time.

WJTV 12

